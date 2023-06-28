All Genshin Impact Fatui Harbingers and their playability status

Most Fatui Harbingers appear to be planned for being playable one day in Genshin Impact, based on information currently available in the latest leaks. The downside to this data is that there are no specific details about when each character will be playable. For all readers know, some of the following units could be playable in one of the 4.x, 5.x, or another late update down the line (x stands for any possible patch in that Version number).

Everything shown in Genshin Impact leaks is subject to change, including certain weapon types and whether a unit is playable. The latest information available when this article was written was some character sheets shown in the Fontaine mega-leak on June 19, 2023.

All Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact and leaks tied to their playability status

Most of the Fatui Harbingers (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of Fatui Harbingers and information on if they're playable or not:

Pierro: No information

No information II Capitano: No information

No information II Dottore: Leaked to be playable

Leaked to be playable Columbina: Rumored to be playable

Rumored to be playable Pulcinella: No information

No information Scaramouche: Already playable as Wanderer

Already playable as Wanderer Sandrone: Rumored to be playable

Rumored to be playable La Signora: Dead

Dead Pantalone: Rumored to be playable

Rumored to be playable Arlecchino: Leaked to be playable

Leaked to be playable Tartaglia: Already playable

There wouldn't be much point discussing Tartaglia and Wanderer since players can already use them. Likewise, there are no leaks concerning La Signora coming back to life. That means the rest of this article will focus on leaks covering who might and might not be playable in a future update.

Arlecchino

Some old leaks stated that a female Fatui Harbinger would be playable in one of the Fontaine updates. There was a minor controversy about whether Arlecchino will die due to conflicting rumors. However, the common consensus now via the mega-leak on June 19, 2023, is that Arlecchino is playable.

She has a full character sheet with a Sword as her primary weapon in Genshin Impact. The file name indicates that she will be playable, although no specific release date is confirmed. Some rumors point to her using Pyro as her element.

Dottore

daily dendro 🌱 @dendrosdaily Genshin leaks //



Dottore being a claymore user is literally genshin's biggest plottwist

Old Genshin Impact leaks from October 2022 indicated that Dottore uses a Claymore. A character sheet posted by @Kurooleaks from the mega-leak also shows this unit has the same weapon type as was previously leaked. Like Arlecchino, there is no release date unveiled thus far.

Pantalone, Sandrone, and Columbina rumors

SYP SIDE ACCOUNT ✧ 😴 @SpendYourPrimos



intel implies a timeline around Fontaine's release (late 3.0/early 4.0) for us meeting these three specifically (STC). - a.q.



we're waiting for more info to support their identities before releasing any. we personally have intel on at least two other playable harbingers as well (in addition to Dottore) but we don't know who they are yet, which is also why we haven't said anything. looking at Ubatcha's recent leaks, in addition to Dottore and Scaramouche, we have intel on Marionette, Damselette, and Regrator as being playable.

Another old leak, this time by SYP, states that there was evidence of Pantalone (Regrator), Sandrone (Marionette), and Columbina (Damselette) being playable. Unfortunately, there isn't much information on these characters.

Part of this leak was later proven right once Wanderer (also known as Scaramouche) was confirmed to be playable. Dottore was also leaked to have a character sheet that other playable units have, which gives this particular leak some credibility.

The rest of the Fatui Harbingers

There were some concept art leaks for Pierro, including one showing him having a more buff body than Tartaglia. No muscular characters have been playable in Genshin Impact thus far. If somebody like Pierro is summonable, that would mean that buff units are finally playable, or he's forced to use a skinnier model.

Similarly, there isn't much information about Pulcinella or Capitano at present. These Fatui Harbingers' playable status is still up in the air.

