New Genshin Impact leaks suggest Arlecchino might be playable as the character’s designs surface

Arlecchino might actually be playable, assuming the latest Genshin Impact leaks are true. Her concept art was released with the file name "Avatar_Lady_Sword_Arlecchino." Such file names are usually reserved for playable characters. More interestingly, the information reveals her as a Sword user. Astute Travelers will remember that old leaks mentioned this character won't be playable, which could be wrong in light of the new evidence.

She apparently has a Pyro Vision, although the full details of her kit are yet to be revealed. Likewise, there is no known release date for this character just yet. The full design document for Arlecchino can be seen in the following tweet. Note that some aspects of her appearance are subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks show off Arlecchino's design, hinting at her being a playable character

Several aspects of Arlecchino's design can be seen in the tweet above. Genshin Impact players might remember her heels from earlier leaks, which are now clearly visible in the reference sheet. Another point worth noting is that this Fatui Harbinger wears pants, which is somewhat rare for female characters in this game.

Note that while this concept art indicates she could be playable, there are currently no details of when that might happen or if such plans are still in motion.

Some leaks state that she has a Pyro Delusion, while others mention her having Pyro Vision. Either way, they indicate that Arlecchino uses this element in Genshin Impact. There is no information on what her kit will be like.

Old leaks stated that she would die in Fontaine, yet there was never any confirmation of that occurring.

リリィ @HoyoverseJapan



We think she should be a playable character.



Use Sword.



We think the previous rumors are wrong.



#Genshinleaks

Various leakers now believe that this Fatui Harbinger will be playable in Genshin Impact. Unfortunately, no other news about Arlecchino is available at the time of writing this article. However, there are some minor details on other Fatui Harbingers that players may wish to know. For instance, old leaks indicated that a female Fatui Harbinger would be playable.

Related Genshin Impact leaks

Agape @CorkiStoner @lgbtanime I fear that those are npc models , its the same body tyle as Cyrus from the adventures guild, and pierro will use this model and he doesnt seem to ever be playable @lgbtanime I fear that those are npc models , its the same body tyle as Cyrus from the adventures guild, and pierro will use this model and he doesnt seem to ever be playable https://t.co/zbwTwCasaI

The above leak shows Pierro's concept art alongside various body types associated with characters in this game. Childe uses the standard tall skinny male model that players can currently see in Genshin Impact. However, Pierro uses a more muscular model that is much bigger than Childe.

The other two muscular men next to Pierro are unknown. Some players speculate that Varka could be among them, although there isn't much information on this yet.

han 🧪 dottore ih(l)y @pierroswife so webtoon dottore can appear in every panel with a new outfit but they can’t give his segments at least slight differences besides the MASK. so webtoon dottore can appear in every panel with a new outfit but they can’t give his segments at least slight differences besides the MASK. https://t.co/x37bUD25AI

Various iterations of Dottore's masks have also been leaked. Based on the four leaked screenshots, much of his design seems consistent, except for the appearance of his mask. Leaks suggested he is a Claymore user, yet there is no data implying his potential release date.

Note that everything tied to the Fatui Harbingers and other leaked Genshin Impact characters are subject to revisions in the future, as leaked concepts often change. This is especially noticeable in some other content found in the recent leaks, showing how different characters like Nahida looked before they became playable.

