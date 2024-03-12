Genshin Impact Arlecchino kit leaks: Skill, Burst, talents, and signature weapon effects

Several new leaks have surfaced online sharing details about the Genshin Impact 4.6 update and the upcoming playable character, Arlecchino. A fairly reliable leaker, Foul, has leaked The Knave's entire kit, including her Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, talents, and more. Not only that, Arlecchino's potential signature weapon and artifact details have also been leaked online, and they appear to be tailor-made just for her.

Here's everything Genshin Impact players need to know about Arlecchino's skills and abilities. Note that the information is based on leaks, and Travelers should take it with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact Arlecchino leaks: Normal Attack

Based on the leaks via Foul, Arlecchino gains a 40% Pyro DMG bonus when her Bond of Life is equal to or more than 30% of her Max HP. Her Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks are also infused with Pyro that cannot be overridden with another element.

Additionally, The Knave enters the Shadow Praise state, increasing her damage based on her ATK and the current percentage of Bond of Life.

Genshin Impact Arlecchino leaks: Elemental Skill

Arlecchino supposedly "launches the command of Eclipsed Bloodfire" upon casting her Elemental Skill, dealing AoE Pyro damage to nearby enemies. Furthermore, she dashes forward to perform a slashing attack on an enemy, dealing another instance of AoE damage. This applies the Blood Debt effect to all the opponents hit by Arlecchino's attack, up to three stacks.

Additionally, after The Knave performs the dash slash, the Bond of Life status on her is cleared, and she restores HP based on the cleared Bond of Life.

Blood Debt on Arlecchino's Elemental Skill appears to be a new type of mechanic. When applied to an enemy, it lasts 30 seconds and deals Pyro DMG every three seconds. After Arlecchino performs a Charged Attack on the opponent, the Blood Debt status is cleared and grants a 20% Bond of Life for every stack.

Within 20 seconds of using the Elemental Skill, up to 80% Bond of Life can be obtained in this way.

Here are Arlecchino's Elemental Skill multipliers at level 10 and cooldown:

Spike: 26.7%

Slash: 240.4%

Blood: 38.2%

Cooldown: 15 seconds

Genshin Impact Arlecchino leaks: Elemental Burst

Arlecchino's Elemental Burst grants her Bond of Life worth 15% of her Max HP and deals AoE Pyro DMG. Here's her damage multiplier at level 10, cooldown, and Energy Cost:

DMG: 666.7%

Energy Cost: 60

Cooldown15 seconds

Genshin Impact Arlecchino talent leaks

Here are all three of Arlecchino's talents in detail:

A1: Arlecchino is granted 70% of her Max HP as Bond of Life when she defeats an enemy with the Blood Debt effect. When she recovers the Blood Debt after performing her Charged Attack, she will be granted an additional Bond of Life worth 20/25/70% of her Max HP, depending on the number of Blood Debt stacks.

A2: For every 100 ATK points over 1000 ATK, Arlecchino will gain 1% Elemental and Physical Resistance, up to 20%.

Lifestyle talent: Arlecchino can only benefit from the healing provided by her Elemental Skill and must not receive healing from another unit during combat.

Arlecchino can gain a ton of Bond of Life from her A1 passive and other abilities. This should give her a lot of buffs on her Normal Attacks and increase her damage output.

Genshin Impact Arlecchino signature weapon leaks

It is speculated that Arlecchino's signature weapon is called the Figure of the Crimson Moon. Here are its stats and skills at level 90, as per leaks via Team Mew:

Base ATK: 672

Second stat: 22.1% CRIT Rate

Passive: When the user hits an enemy with a Charged Attack, they get a Bond of Life worth 25% of their Max HP. This effect can be triggered only once every 14 seconds. Additionally, when the user has a Bond of Life status effect on them, their damage increases by 8% + 4*X% (X increases with refinement). If the value of the Bond of Life is equal to or more than 30%, the user's damage will increase by 12% + 8*X%.

This seems an amazing weapon for The Knave of the Fatui Harbingers since it provides CRIT Rate stats and damage bonuses.

Genshin Impact Arlecchino signature artifact leaks

Arlecchino is expected to get a dedicated artifact set in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. Here are its potential bonuses, as per leaks via Litian:

2-Piece: ATK +18%.

4-Piece: Whenever the value of Bond of Life is increased or decreased, the character's damage increases by 18%. This effect lasts six seconds and can be stacked up to three times.

The set also appears to be tailor-made for Arlecchino and won't be usable on other units because of the Bond of Life effect.

