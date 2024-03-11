Genshin Impact Arlecchino kit leaks describe Skill, Burst, HP mechanics, and Constellations

As the entire Genshin Impact community looks forward to Arlecchino's potential arrival as a playable character, a fairly reliable leaker group called Team Mew has leaked Arlecchino's kit details. She appears to be an amazing damage dealer and shares a few similarities with another Pyro unit, Hu Tao. The leaker has also shared The Knave's potential Constellations, which look decent.

This article details everything Genshin Impact players need to know about The Knave's rumored skills and abilities. However, Travelers should take everything with a grain of salt since they are based on leaks.

Genshin Impact Arlecchino kit leaked

As mentioned, Team Mew has leaked Arlecchino's abilities. As per the leaks, The Knave enters a stance after using her Elemental Skill. The leaker has not provided the name for this stance, so this article will refer to it as an alternate version to avoid confusion. While she is in form, she infuses her weapon with Pyro.

Additionally, Arlecchino loses a certain amount of HP and converts it into a new mechanic, similar to the Bond of Life. The new mechanic's name is also currently unknown, so it will be referred to as the Bond of Life-like effect.

While Arlecchino is her alternate form and is losing HP due to the status effect, her ATK and ATK SPD will increase based on the amount of HP lost. This effect will end when she leaves the field. Meanwhile, The Knave's Elemental Burst will supposedly clear the Bond of Life-like effect and heal her while dealing AoE Pyro DMG to nearby enemies.

This makes Arlecchino's kit similar to Hu Tao's but with a few minor differences. The rumors about the former surpassing the latter might likely be true. This could potentially make The Knave the strongest Pyro DPS unit in Genshin Impact.

Here are Arlecchino's talents, as per leaks:

A1: When the Bond of Life-like effect is active, all the incoming damage will be converted to the Bond of Life-like mechanic.

The A1 passive will likely increase her ATK and ATK SPD buff conversion rate, but it can only be activated after taking damage, which can be dangerous. Furthermore, assuming the A4 talent description is true, it would make her more powerful against multiple enemies.

Below is the list of Arlecchino's Constellations, as per leaks via Team Mew:

C1: When the Bond of Life-like effect is active, Arlecchino's HP loss rate decreases, and the buff conversion rate increases.

Arlecchino's C1 can help her gain more ATK and ATK SPD buffs faster. Her C6 also looks amazing since it increases her CRIT stats. Unfortunately, there's no information about her C2 as of this writing, but Travelers can expect more info once Genshin Impact 4.6 beta begins.

On a related note, according to another leaker, Uncle K, Arlecchino's Constellation shape is supposedly a Black Widow spider. Interestingly, this does not match her icon on the Fatui wheel, so It is difficult to say how reliable the info is.

Genshin Impact 4.6 banners and Arlecchino release date

Here's a list of all the characters expected to appear in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update, as per leaks via Xbalanque on X:

Arlecchino (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Furina (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Alhaitham (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Lyney (5-star Pyro)

This will be Lyney and Furina's first rerun and Alhaitham's second rerun. The exact banner order remains unknown. However, Genshin Impact players can expect Arlecchino's banner to be available on one of the following dates, depending on the phase:

Phase I - April 24, 2024.

- April 24, 2024. Phase II - May 14, 2024.

Both phases are expected to be available for 21 days, so players should have enough time to pull for their favorite characters.

