Genshin Impact 4.6 beta: Starting date, application, major content leaks, and more

The Genshin Impact 4.6 beta will begin on March 13, 2024, immediately after the 4.5 update goes live. Unfortunately, applications for the 4.6 beta were only open from March 1 to March 5. Nonetheless, many fans are eagerly anticipating the beta as it will unveil a lot of information about the highly anticipated 4.6 update. This includes details about Arlecchino's kit and gameplay, a new weapon, a boss, and a rumored new region.

This article will cover all the content that Travelers can expect once the Genshin Impact 4.6 beta is out. Naturally, everything will be subject to change since they are based on leaks.

Genshin Impact 4.6 beta release date, leaks, and more

Beta release date and applications

As mentioned, Genshin Impact 4.6 beta will commence on March 13, 2024. According to the official post, the applications began on March 1, 2024, and, unfortunately, ended on March 5, 2024. So, Travelers interested in getting into the beta must wait for the next beta test.

New character - Arlecchino

Arlecchino (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse is expected to finally release Arlecchino as a playable character in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. She is equipped with Pyro vision, as confirmed during the Fontaine Archon Quest. Additionally, she is expected to be a 5-star Polearm unit. Travelers can expect to see her kit and gameplay leaks very soon.

New weapon for Arlecchino

Since Arlecchino is rumored to be a 5-star unit, she will, naturally, receive a new signature weapon. According to the leaks from Uncle K, her Polearm has a Base ATK of 674 and a 22.1% CRIT Rate second stat at level 90. Unfortunately, there's no information on its passive. Travelers can expect complete details about the same once the 4.6 beta begins.

New region and weekly boss

The upcoming 4.6 update is also expected to add a new map. As per leaks shared by HxG, it is speculated that the rumored region will be located on the big hole between Sumeru, Liyue, and Fontaine. Additionally, there will be a new weekly boss, expected to be Arlecchino.

New artifacts

According to Uncle K, two new artifact sets will likely be added in version 4.6. One of them is expected to be a dedicated set for Arlecchino. Meanwhile, the other is speculated to be for Burning reaction.

Events and quests

Once the beta is out, players can also look forward to details about the events and quests in version 4.6.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.