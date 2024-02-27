Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks hint at two new artifacts for Dendro reaction and Arlecchino

Recently, there have been several major leaks regarding the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. Interestingly, one of them states that this patch will add two new artifact sets, and one is likely to be exclusively for Arlecchino. That makes sense since she is also rumored to be available as a playable unit. Meanwhile, the other is speculated to be for Elemental Mastery and Burning reaction, which is a Dendro-based reaction.

Unfortunately, there's no info about Arlecchino's artifact; however, a leaker has shared a few details about the Dendro set. Without further delay, here's everything that is known about the two new rumored artifact sets in Genshin Impact 4.6.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

Two new artifact sets in Genshin Impact 4.6 leaked

According to the latest leaks via Uncle K and Team Mew, two new artifact sets in Genshin Impact will be added in the version 4.6 update. It is speculated that one of the sets is exclusively designed for Arlecchino, a potential upcoming playable character expected to be released in the same patch. Unfortunately, there's no information about the artifact set's bonuses.

Based on the info available about Arlecchino's potential kit, she is rumored to be an Overloaded DPS unit. She can change fighting stances from Polearm to dual blades, similar to Childe's Melee Stance.

Since there's already an artifact available that buffs the Overloaded DMG, the new set may likely be for her alternative mode, but it is still too soon to conclude anything.

As mentioned previously, the other artifact set will likely be a Dendro set to buff the Burning reaction. According to a leaker named Flair, the 2-pc set provides an Elemental Mastery bonus, likely similar to the Wanderer's Troupe and Gilded Dreams sets.

Moreover, the 4-pc set increases the entire team's Elemental Mastery after the Burning reaction is triggered. Hitting an enemy with a Burning aura further increases the party's EM. This effect can be triggered even when the equipping character is off-field.

It is worth adding that Uncle K claims they are not entirely sure about the specifics of the new Dendro set shared by Flair. However, the Burning reaction and EM buffs on the artifact match the description available to them.

Since there's a lot of time before Genshin Impact 4.6 is released, the artifact sets might undergo several changes before release.

