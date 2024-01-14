Genshin Impact 4.6 Artifact leaks: Two new sets to be released for Arlecchino, Clorinde, and Sigewinne

Genshin Impact 4.6 is expected to have two new Artifact sets catering to the kits and mechanics of newly released characters. Based on leaks, these Artifacts will arrive alongside the likes of Arlecchino in the same update. HoYoverse is known for frequently releasing Artifacts with the changing meta, as each location has at least four new sets based on a character's kit.

The upcoming Artifacts are rumored to be based around Overload and Electro-charge, both of which seem primarily based on Arlecchino, Sigewinne, and Clorinde's kit.

This article will share details of the leaks on the new Artifact sets scheduled for 4.6, alongside a few crumbs on future characters' roles and kits.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by renowned leakers such as Uncle A, HxG, FouL, and PTL. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

New Artifact sets leaked for Genshin Impact 4.6

The information on the new Artifact leaks comes from PTL (Plum Team Leaks), a renowned leaker in the community. It seems that the overall set bonuses are surrounded by Overload and Electro-charge elemental reactions.

Many speculate that these sets will be signature for the likes of Arlecchino, Sigewinne, and Clorinde since they prioritize specific reactions through abilities. However, the names and exact bonuses for these Artifact sets remain unknown.

Genshin Impact 4.6 is expected to be released on April 24, 2024, so readers can expect these Artifacts to come out on this date as well.

New Arlecchino, Clorinde, and Sigewinne kit leaks in Genshin Impact

As mentioned, all three characters, including Arlecchino, Clorinde, and Sigewinne, can use the Overload and Electro-charge reactions.

To be more precise, a leak from HxG mentions the reactions that the upcoming characters will be associated with:

Clorinde: DPS, Electro-charge, and Overload.

Arlecchino: DPS, Overload.

Sigewinne: Sub-DPS, Electro-charge.

The leak about Arlecchino being an Overload DPS was confirmed by Uncle A through a separate post, where they also confirmed that Clorinde and Sigewinne's kit allows them to pair together in a team.

The order of their release, as leaked by Mero, will be as follows:

Sigewinne

Arlecchino

Clorinde

Additional gameplay footage is expected to be revealed at a later date.