Genshin Impact leaks describe Chiori, Sigewinne, Clorinde, and Arlecchino's playstyle

Several new Genshin Impact leaks regarding Chiori, Sigewinne, Arlecchino, and Clorinde's playstyles have surfaced. Two of them are hinted to be Support/Sub-DPS units, while the other two are rumored to be main DPS units and are expected to have good synergy with each other. Luckily, the recent event and the Fontaine Archon Quests confirmed their Element types, but their rarity and weapon types are still unconfirmed.

More about Chiori, Sigewinne, Arlecchino, and Clorinde's potential playstyles are covered in this article. Since the info is based on leaks, it is subject to change, and Genshin Impact players are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks share Chiori, Sigewinne, Clorinde, and Arlecchino's potential playstyle

Chiori is likely an off-field Geo Support

According to Genshin Impact leaks via PTL, Chiori does not summon a Geo Construct from any of her skills. She is supposedly an off-field support unit and works well with Albedo but has a bad synergy with Navia. Chiori's Elemental Skill is believed to be similar to Gorou's Elemental Burst, which creates a field and periodically damages enemies inside it.

The owner of the Chioriya Boutique's Elemental Burst also seems to create a field and buffs the entire party based on the number of Elemental Shards and Geo Constructs present inside Burst's AoE. Chiori is likely a Sword user, and her kit is expected to be based on her DEF, implying her kit might be similar to Albedo's.

Sigewinne might be an Electro-Charged Sub-DPS

Based on the leaks shared by HxG, Sigewinne is likely to be an Electro-Charged Sub-DPS unit, which is interesting since she was initially believed to be a healer. Additionally, it is speculated that she provides a buff when all party members are Electro and Hydro, with at least one character from each element.

Genshin Impact is yet to reveal Sigewinne's rarity and weapon type, but the Archon Quest has at least confirmed that she is a Hydro character.

Arlecchino is rumored to be an Overloaded DPS unit

As per the leaks via Uncle A, Arlecchino's kit is speculated to be related to the Overloaded reaction. There are also rumors that she will likely be a Polearm user and might have two forms for battles, similar to Furina in Genshin Impact. In the first form, The Knave drains the enemy's life to heal herself, and in the second, she consumes her own HP to deal Pyro DMG to opponents.

It is also hinted that Arlecchino might have a good synergy with Clorinde in Overloaded team comps, which is slightly strange because the latter is also expected to be a DPS unit.

Clorinde is expected to be an Overloaded and Electro-Charged DPS

Clorinde might be an Electro-Charged and Overloaded DPS unit, as per leaks from FouL. It is also hinted that her kit allows her to be a good battery under certain conditions, which are unknown as of this writing.

The leaker also claims that Clorinde might work well with Sigewinne and Arlecchino, who are expected to be Electro-Charged Sub-DPS and Overloaded DPS, respectively.