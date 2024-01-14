Genshin Impact 4.5 Chiori leaks: Geo abilities, kit similarities, and signature weapon crumbs

Chiori is one of the potential upcoming playable characters in Genshin Impact. She was first mentioned in Kirara's voice lines but made her first in-game appearance in the recent Roses and Muskets event in version 4.3. The cutscenes from the event confirmed that Chiori has a Geo vision, increasing her chances of becoming playable in one of the upcoming patches, most likely in version 4.5, based on the recent leaks.

There are also some leaks from a fairly reliable source that shed light on the owner of Chioriya Boutique's potential skills and abilities. Here's everything Genshin Impact players need to know about Chiori's kit.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks suggest Chiori might be a good support for Albedo and more

According to the Genshin Impact leaks shared by PTL, Chiori does not summon any Geo Construct from her Elemental Skill or Burst. For reference, Geo Constructs are structures made up of Geo energy, such as Zhongli's stone pillar and Albedo's Solar Isotama.

Additionally, Chiori is supposedly an off-field support unit. However, it seems that the owner of Chioriya Boutique is not suited to be played with Navia and works better with Albedo, which is pretty interesting since he is a sub-DPS unit.

The leaker also claims that Chiori's Elemental Skill is similar to Gorou's Elemental Burst, which creates a field that moves around with the on-field unit and periodically deals Geo DMG to enemies inside the field.

Chiori's Elemental Burst also seems to buff the entire party based on the number of Geo Constructs and Elemental Shards created from the Crystallize reaction inside her field. This would explain why she is bad with Navia since the latter has to consume all the shards to increase her damage, and the former needs the shards to remain on the field or has to consume them herself.

Another leaker called @White__fx1 further confirmed that Chiori is a support unit. They have also claimed that her skills likely scale on her DEF, implying that her kit might be similar to Albedo's, who is also an off-field Geo Support Sub-DPS unit. Chiori is also rumored to be a Sword user, and it is speculated that her signature weapon might be usable on Mondstadt's genius alchemist as well.

It is worth adding that the Chioriya Boutique's owner is expected to be released in Genshin Impact 4.5. Furthermore, it is speculated that Albedo might also get a rerun banner in this patch.

At any rate, Travelers must wait for the version 4.5 beta to begin for more detailed kit leaks.