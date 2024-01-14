Genshin Impact 4.4 to 4.8 banners and character release order: Clorinde, Arlecchino, and more banners

Several new leaks have surfaced online, unveiling the upcoming Genshin Impact character banners roadmap. The information comes from several reliable sources that shared the exact release order of the future potential playable units, including Arlecchino and Clorinde. Additionally, there are some leaks about the characters likely to get a rerun in future game updates.

Travelers can find everything they need to know about all the upcoming character banners from Genshin Impact version 4.4 to version 4.8 in this article. Since the information is based on leaks, players are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

All confirmed and leaked character banners from Genshin Impact 4.4 to 4.8

Version 4.4

Here is a list of all the characters who will be on rate up in version 4.4, according to the latest leaks shared by @dimbreath:

Phase I (January 31 - February 21)

Xianyun (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Nahida (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Gaming (4-star Pyro)

Phase II (February 21 - March 13)

Xiao (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Yae Miko (5-star Electro)

Xianyun and Gaming are expected to debut alongside Nahida in the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.4. The second half will supposedly feature Xiao and Yae Miko.

Version 4.5

Leaks from sources like Mero and Little_Teyvat suggest that Chiori will likely be the only new playable character in the upcoming version 4.5, which will be released on March 13, 2024. Luckily, the recent Roses and Musket event confirmed that she is a Geo character. Additionally, it is speculated that Chiori will be a 5-star unit and a Sword user.

Recent leaks from Genshin Meow also suggest that Albedo might get a rerun in version 4.5. This patch is also expected to celebrate a major event in Mondstadt.

Version 4.6

According to leaks from Mero, Sigewinne and Arlecchino are expected to be released between Chiori and Clorinde. Thus, the head nurse of the Fortress of Meropide and The Knave will likely debut in version 4.6, which will go live on April 26, 2024.

Assuming the title's officials follow the past trend of giving the Archon characters their first rerun banner four patches after their release, Travelers can also expect Furina in this update.

Version 4.7

It is speculated that Clorinde will be released in the Genshin Impact 4.7 update, expected to go live on June 6, 2024. According to Genshin Meow, her kit is likely to be related to Energy Recharge, similar to the Electro Archon Raiden Shogun.

Version 4.8

Klee might be in version 4.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on past precedence, there is a possibility that Klee will be in version 4.8. Note that this is purely speculation since she has always been featured in the final patches of each version of the game before a new nation is released.