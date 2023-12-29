Genshin Impact 4.4 Livestream: Codes and expected announcements

The upcoming Genshin Impact 4.4 update will celebrate the fourth edition of Lantern Rite Festival, Liyue's biggest annual event. This patch is also expected to add a new region and introduce Travelers to a couple of new characters in the game. The v4.4 update itself will be released on January 31, 2024, but there will be a Special Program that will be livestreamed earlier, where the officials will reveal all the upcoming content.

HoYoverse will also drop three redemption codes worth 300 Primogems during the livestream. Since there is a lot of stuff that will be added in the upcoming update, here's everything that Genshin Impact players can expect in the v4.4 livestream.

All expected announcements in the Genshin Impact 4.4 Special Program livestream

1) Xianyun and Gaming gameplay showcase

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Since Xianyun and Gaming are new playable characters, Travelers can expect the officials to do a complete gameplay showcase in the livestream. The former is an Anemo support unit and a Catalyst user, while the latter is a Pyro DPS unit and Claymore user.

Event Wishes

The character banners in Genshin Impact 4.4 will also be revealed during the livestream. Here are the expected Event Wishes, as per leaks from Full Stop Chan:

Phase I

Xianyun and Nahida

Phase II

Yae Miko and Xiao

Livestream codes

300 Primogems from the livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

The officials will release three new redemption codes that give the following rewards:

Primogems x300

Mystic Enhancement Ores x10

Mora x50,000

Hero's Wit x5

These codes will expire within a day, so Travelers are advised to redeem them as early as possible.

Chenyu Vale

The upcoming version 4.4 update will also release the long-awaited Chenyu Vale. According to the leaked beta maps, it is located between the present northwest Liyue map and southeast Fontaine.

New boss

A new world boss called Solitary Suanni will also likely be added along with the Chenyu Vale. It is expected to drop character ascension materials for Xianyun.

Lantern Rite Festival and other events

Expand Tweet

There will be several exciting events in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.4 update. Needless to say, the Lantern Rite Festival will be the flagship event of this patch. There are three more minor events with unconfirmed names, but they are expected to reward 420 Primogems.

Three new character skins

Ganyu, Shenhe, and Xingqiu are expected to get new 4-star character skins in version 4.4. Luckily, the lattermost's costume will also likely be given away for free during the Lantern Rite event.

4-star skin selector

According to Mero, Travelers will be able to choose any one 4-star skin for free. The choices will include Ganyu and Shenhe's costumes as well.

The Genshin Impact 4.4 Special Program will be livestreamed on January 19, 2024.