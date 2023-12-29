The upcoming Genshin Impact 4.4 update is expected to go live on January 31, 2024. The officials have already confirmed that Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) and Gaming will be released in this patch, but are yet to officially reveal the other characters that will be featured on the Event Wishes. Luckily, leaks from reliable sources had previously stated that Xiao, Nahida, and Yae Miko would get rerun banners.

However, there have been some changes in the banner lineup. Travelers can learn more about the upcoming Character Event Wishes in Genshin Impact 4.4 in this article.

Note: The banner info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.4 banner leaks

Xianyun, also known as Cloud Retainer, is expected to be the only new 5-star character in Genshin Impact 4.4. Furthermore, according to reliable sources, Xiao, Yae Miko, and Nahida are expected to be the three units that will likely receive banner rate-ups in the next update.

A new leak from Full Stop Chan suggests that the banner order might have been changed. Here is the new expected banner order in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update:

Phase I (January 31, 2024 - February 21, 2024)

Xianyun (5-star Anemo)

Nahida (5-star Dendro)

Phase II (February 21, 2024 - March 13, 2024)

Yae Miko (5-star Electro)

Xiao (5-star Anemo)

As per the new leaks, the Dendro Archon Nahida's banner has been moved to the first phase of version 4.4 and will likely feature alongside Xianyun. The second phase, on the other hand, might feature Xiao and Yae Miko.

Unfortunately, there is no info about Gaming's exact release date.

Genshin Impact 4.4 weapon banners, as per leaks

Xianyun is expected to get a 5-star signature weapon called Crane's Echoing Call, which has an incredibly high Base ATK of 741 with an additional 16.5% ATK bonus from the second stat. The weapon's passive boosts the entire party's Plunging Attack DMG by 28% and restores the equipping character's energy.

Since the Character Event Wishes order has supposedly been changed, here is the new expected weapon banner order in version 4.4:

Phase I

Crane's Echoing Call (5-star Catalyst)

A Thousand Floating Dreams (5-star Catalyst)

Phase II

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (5-star Polearm)

Kagura's Verity (5-star Catalyst)

The first phase will feature Nahida and Xianyun's signature Catalyst. Meanwhile, the second half of version 4.4 is expected to rerun Xiao and Yae Miko's weapons.

Note that the banner order is merely based on the leaks and is subject to change. The official info will be revealed during the version 4.4 Special Program, which is expected to be livestreamed on January 19, 2024.