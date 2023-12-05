Genshin Impact Cloud Retainer leaks: Unique movements and kit overview surface

Cloud Retainer has been speculated as the newest playable unit in Genshin Impact, after Navia. She has been one of the main characters in the Liyue arc, guiding players through the Archon Quests, Character Quests, and events. After almost three years, the community finally got concrete information on her kit.

The recent leaks come from foul and provide an idea of Cloud's Retainer's playstyle, scalar, and kit. To summarize, it seems she will be a support unit, acting as a hybrid between a healer and a damage buffer. More information on her abilities has been stated below.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by FouL, who has been an active leaker surrounding Cloud Retainer and Little_Teyvat. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

New Cloud Retainer leaks confirm unique movements and possible kit for Genshin Impact 4.4

Cloud Retainer is all set to be released alongside the Genshin Impact 4.4 update, which is also the time when HoYoverse will hold the Lantern Rite Festival in Liyue. Hence, it is only natural to bring one of the most reputed personalities from the nation, Cloud Retainer, as a playable character.

While some players might have had a little bit of an idea of her kit and abilities, recent leaks offer additional details. The following posts should provide a clearer idea.

In short, here is a list of things Cloud Retainer can provide as a playable character in Genshin Impact:

Three charges in her Elemental Skill, allowing her to perform short jumps and float in the air.

Her Elemental Burst can heal.

Scales off ATK stat and provides crowd control in talent.

Possible buffer for Anemo or Plunge characters. Hinted at being a Xiao support at c0.

Buff to the Plunge/Anemo attacks can be found within her talents.

Leakers and data miners are asking players to wait until the release of beta 4.3.5, as it can bring forth a few changes to Cloud Retainer's ability. Many in the community have been eyeing this character's flying capability as a QoL (Quality of Life) feature for exploration.

Sadly, the chances of that happening are becoming slimmer with each Genshin Impact beta.