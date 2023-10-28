Genshin Impact 4.3 beta: How to sign up, requirements, deadline, and more

A new opportunity to sign up for the Genshin Impact 4.3 beta is out. However, there is only a limited timeframe in which players can register. If you miss the deadline, you won't be able to participate in the beta tests. Note that you have until 7 pm Pacific Time on October 30, 2023, to sign up. There are some requirements of note which will be mentioned later in this article.

It is vital to mention that players should not disclose the contents of the Genshin Impact 4.3 beta test lest they potentially face heavy fines or other legal actions. Those leaks will inevitably surface online anyway, so keep that in mind if you get approved to join.

How to sign up for Genshin Impact 4.3 beta

Here is the registration link:

These are the requirements:

You must have a HoYoverse account to log in with.

You have to join the official Genshin Impact Discord (discord.gg/genshinimpact)

You must be 18 years or older when submitting your application.

You have to present a government-issued ID for verification.

The deadline is 7 pm Pacific Time on October 30, 2023. This time is the same as 4 am Central European Summertime on October 31, 2023, or 10 am China Time on October 31, 2023.

This is the beta test form you'll get after logging in to your HoYoverse account (Image via HoYoverse)

The questions asked include information on your:

Discord Username and ID

Genshin Impact UID

Adventure Rank

Ability to clear Spiral Abyss Floor 12 Chamber 3

Platform

Server (NA, European, Asian, or Chinese)

E-mail address

Country

Interest in various genres of games

Preferred language

Full legal name

Age (if you're 18 years or older)

Answer them however you can. The applications will be reviewed, with the approved people getting further instructions down the line. Not everybody will be accepted, so keep that in mind.

Note that once you finish the survey, you cannot retake it. Ensure you enter factual information.

Countdown to deadline

This countdown should be helpful for those who don't know when the deadline is. After all, not everybody uses the same time zone. If you see "Time until the deadline," that means you can still sign up for the Genshin Impact 4.3 beta test.

Otherwise, the deadline has passed, and you have missed your chance.

Content to expect in Genshin Impact 4.3

Navia is supposedly playable in this patch (Image via HoYoverse)

Not too much has been leaked thus far, but there are a few things worth mentioning. For starters, Navia is a 5-star Geo Claymore character rumored to be playable in this patch. Some aspects of her kit have surfaced online, yet it's too early to determine their validity.

If you get approved for the beta test, you could verify the information yourself. Similarly, Chevreuse is a 4-star Pyro Polearm user leaked to be playable in the same update. Should the rumors be true, then beta testers can get a first-hand look at her.

There are also rumors of two new artifact sets appearing in this update. Approved beta testers will find out more from miHoYo staff in the upcoming weeks, so make sure to check your Discord and official e-mail address to see if you get approved.

