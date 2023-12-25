Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream countdown and date

Excitement has been building for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.4 update, which is expected to be released on January 31, 2024. Two new characters, Xianyun and Gaming, will be released in this patch. Moreover, according to leaks, version 4.4 will also bring back the Lantern Rite Festival, the biggest annual event in Liyue. In addition, the long-awaited Chenyu Vale region will likely be added to the game.

Everything will be officially revealed during the Genshin Impact 4.4 Special Program, which will be livestreamed on the game's official Twitch channel. Travelers can check out the expected livestream schedule in this article.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream and date

The Genshin Impact 4.4 update is expected to go live on January 31, 2024. Based on past precedence, the Special Program of an upcoming patch is usually livestreamed 12 days before the patch is released. Thus, the livestream for version 4.4 is expected to be held on January 19, 2024.

Here are the timings for the V4.4 Special Program across different time zones:

Central Time - January 19 at 6:00 am

January 19 at 6:00 am Eastern Time - January 19 at 7:00 am

- January 19 at 7:00 am UTC Time - January 19 at 12:00 pm

- January 19 at 12:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time - January 19 at 12:00 pm

January 19 at 12:00 pm Western European Time - January 19 at 12:00 pm

- January 19 at 12:00 pm Central European Time - January 19 at 1:00 pm

- January 19 at 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time - January 19 at 5:30 pm

- January 19 at 5:30 pm Japan Standard Time - January 19 at 9:00 pm

- January 19 at 9:00 pm Korean Standard Time - January 19 at 9:00 pm

- January 19 at 9:00 pm Australian Central Time - January 19 at 10:30 pm

- January 19 at 10:30 pm Australian Eastern Time - January 19 at 11 pm

Below is a universal countdown that shows the time left until the Genshin Impact 4.4 Special Program premiers on Twitch:

During the livestream, the game's officials will reveal all the upcoming content expected in version 4.4, such as Event Wishes, Lantern Rite Festival, and the new Chenyu Vale region. In addition, Travelers can expect three redemption codes worth 300 Primogems and other in-game rewards.

Genshin Impact 4.4 banner leaks

Below is the version 4.4 banner schedule, as per the leaks from @hxg:

Phase I (January 31, 2024 - February 21, 2024)

Xianyun (5-star Anemo)

Xiao (5-star Anemo)

Phase II (February 24, 2024 - March 13, 2024)

Yae Miko (5-star Electro)

Nahida (5-star Dendro)

Xianyun is expected to be in the first phase of version 4.4 alongside Adeptus Xiao. Meanwhile, the second phase will likely feature Yae Miko and Nahida. There is no information on Gaming's exact release date.

Note that the banner information is based on leaks, so it is subject to change.