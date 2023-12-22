Genshin Impact 4.4 Chenyu Vale offering system and rewards leak

HoYoverse is expected to finally release Chenyu Vale in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.4 update. According to the leaked beta map, the region is fairly large and is located northwest of the present Liyue map and southwest of Fontaine. Interestingly, leaks from reliable sources suggest that there will be an offering system in Chenyu Vale called Votive Rainjade.

Travelers can offer a new collectible item, Spirit Koi, to the Rainjade and obtain several in-game rewards, such as Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates. This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the new offering system in Chenyu Vale, including all the rewards.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks that are subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks: Spirit Koi and Votive Rainjade offering system to be part of Chenyu Vale exploration rewards

Based on the latest leaks via @timing, it seems that HoYoverse will release Chenyu Vale in Genshin Impact 4.4 and add a new offering system called the Votive Rainjade. Travelers can offer an item called Spirit Koi to the Rainjade and increase its level to obtain several in-game rewards.

According to the leaks, one can find 50 Spirit Kois in Chenyu Vale, and five of them will be needed each time players raise the Rainjade's level. It is worth adding that once a player has collected 40 Spirit Kois, they will supposedly receive the offering system's revelation, marking the locations of the remaining Kois on the map.

This is pretty similar to other offering systems in Genshin Impact, such as the Lumenstone Adjuvant in The Chasm: Underground Mines and Amrita Pool in Vourukasha Oasis.

Level-wise rewards of Votive Rainjade offering system in Genshin Impact 4.4

Here's a list of all the rewards that Travelers can obtain by offering Spirit Kois to the Votive Rainjade in Chenyu Vale:

Level 1

Acquaint Fate x2

Adventure EXP x200

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Mora x50,000

Level 2

Philosophies of Prosperity x2

Adventure EXP x200

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Mora x50,000

Level 3

Crown on Insight x1

Adventure EXP x200

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Mora x50,000

Level 4

Philosophies of Diligence x2

Adventure EXP x200

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Mora x50,000

Level 5

Acquaint Fate x2

Adventure EXP x200

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Mora x50,000

Level 6

Philosophies of Gold x2

Adventure EXP x200

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Mora x50,000

Level 7

Intertwined Fate 2

Adventure EXP x200

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Mora x50,000

Level 8

Northlander Billet Trove x1

Adventure EXP x200

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Mora x50,000

Level 9

Furniture x1

Adventure EXP x200

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Mora x50,000

Level 10

Namecard x1

Adventure EXP x200

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Mora x50,000

Travelers can obtain two Intertwined Fates and four Acquaint Fates from the Votive Rainjade offering system, which is free six pulls. There's also a name card reward for maxing out the level.