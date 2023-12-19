Genshin Impact Chenyu Vale map leaks show new area

The Genshin Impact community has started receiving new rumors about version 4.4 after recent drip marketing posts. Reliable sources have leaked Chenyu Vale's full map. This is a new region that will fill the gap between between Sumeru and Liyue. Moreover, it has been mentioned multiple times by many characters during quests or NPC interactions.

Based on the leaked map, Chenyu Vale will also introduce two prominent parts of Liyue, Qiaoying Village and Yilong Port. Upon close inspection, the area will come with terrain, domain, and overworld boss. In this article, we will highlight everything you need to know about Chenyu Vale from latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact 4.4 map leaks show Chenyu Vale and more

Genshin Impact leaker, Foul, has leaked Chenyu Vale's full map, an upcoming new region in version 4.4 update. It is an expansion of Liyue Harbor and covers the gap between Sumeru, Liyue, and Monstadt. According to newly leaked image, the new region has a completely different terrain.

Players can expect to see the Sumeru's lush environment and Liyue's mountain archetype in this area. The in-game lore has confirmed that Chenyu Vale's unique terrain is a result of an adeptus called Herblord and jade ornaments.

Xianyun or Cloud Retainer's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Players may already be aware about Xianyun's (Cloud Retainer) debut in 4.4 banners. Perhaps, this new boss will be one of her ascension materials. The boss icon is blurry enough to raise tons of speculations from the Genshin Impact community. The current debate primarily revolves around Anemo Regisvine or another version of worm (similar to Setekh Wenut).

The leaked map has also uncovered new Statue of Seven, Teleport Waypoints, and domains. In total, we can count the following:

One Domain

Two Statue of Seven

25+ Teleport Waypoints

With so much elevation and new terrain, speculations also suggest the arrival of a new local specialty. There is no concrete evidence to confirm this, so take it with a ton of skepticism until futher announcements.

Chenyu Vale overlaid on Genshin Impact 4.2 map

This is a Reddit post from r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks that provide more insight about Chenyu Vale. The new region has been overlaid on the existing 4.2 in-game map, showcasing its large size in comparison to nearby regions.

You will also notice a gap on the left (western) side of Chenyu Vale. Although the Paimon barrier is further west, the area remains hidden. Overall, the version 4.4 update will be a very exciting update for the community filled with tons of festivities and exploration.