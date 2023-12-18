Genshin Impact reveals Xianyun and Gaming as new upcoming characters

Genshin Impact and HoYoverse finally provided official details on the upcoming characters in 4.4. The formerly known Cloud Retainer has been revealed to be Xianyun, with Gaming being the surprise addition to the roster. The update itself is more than a month away from hitting the official servers, giving players much time to prepare their Primogems and Ascension materials.

This article will lay down more details on the newly revealed characters, including their elements, rarity, weapons, and more. Note that the order for their release hasn't been revealed yet. However, players will get official information next month, with the livestream tied to the update.

Genshin Impact 4.4 drip marketing reveals Xianyun

Xianyun will be the new 5-star character alongside the Lantern Rite patch and Chenyu Vale in Genshin Impact 4.4. It is important to note that Xianyun has been revealed to be the playable name for Cloud Retainer, who has been the main character in many Liyue-based story quests and events.

With her human form revealed last year, she is becoming playable by wielding the Anemo vision.

The official reveal had the following statement regarding her character:

A new resident in the city, you say? Oh, it's Cloud— I mean, Xianyun. Don't be fooled by her usual manner. She's someone you can truly rely on when the going gets tough. If you ever find yourself in trouble, just tell her — I'm sure she'd be willing to help." — Madame Ping

Players will need to wait a little more to get footage on Cloud Retainer skill animations and roles in the game.

Genshin Impact drip marketing 4.4 reveals a new character named Gaming

Since v4.4 will be based around the Lantern Rite Festival, it makes sense for HoYoverse to introduce two characters from Liyue. While Cloud Retainer/Xianyun will be a 5-star unit of the update, Gaming will be a 4-star character wielding the Pyro element.

Gaming also doesn't seem to have a lot of mentions from any characters in the game, making him a surprise announcement ahead of the official release.

HoYoverse released this official description of Gaming:

He sees and hears everything, as if he had the eyes of a hawk and the ears of a fox, like some kind of mythical beast. Fighting tooth and nail, he drove away bandits and ruffians like devils with all the auspicious momentum of the suanni.

Similar to Xianyun, the Genshin Impact community has to wait a few more days until footage on skill animations and gameplay surface on the internet.