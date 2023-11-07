Chevreuse is an upcoming playable character who will be released in the Genshin Impact 4.3 update. Interestingly, her entire potential kit has been leaked. She is a Pyro unit mostly suited in a support role. She can provide ATK buffs to the entire party and also heal them.

If the leaks turn out to be true, she could potentially become the first Pyro healer in Genshin Impact since Bennett. However, there are some restrictions in her kit, which will be covered later.

All of Chevreuse's six Constellations and their potential effects have also been leaked. Her C6 looks especially solid since it buffs a good amount of Pyro and Electro DMG. Here's everything Genshin Impact players need to know about Chevreuse's kit.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.3: Chevreuse potential kit leaked

Normal Attack and Elemental Skill

Genshin Impact has already confirmed Chevreuse is a Pyro unit. Additionally, based on a leak via Uncle Nilou, she is supposedly a Polearm user. Her Normal Attacks are a simple four-hit attack sequence. Her Elemental Skill seems to have two versions - Press and Hold. Unfortunately, the leak does not mention what the former version does.

In any case, Chevreuse enters into an aiming mode and locks on to an enemy upon casting the Hold version of her Elemental Skill. Additionally, if she possesses an Overloaded Bullet, it transforms into a Special Shot, which has a larger AoE and deals more damage.

Chevreuse can supposedly obtain the aforementioned Overloaded Bullet whenever a teammate triggers an Overloaded reaction. Furthermore, after firing the shot, she heals the active unit based on her Max HP. The healing effect lasts 12 seconds and has a cooldown of 15 seconds. It is assumed that this is also the cooldown of her Elemental Skill.

Elemental Burst

Chevreuse's Elemental Burst is pretty simple. She throws a grenade, and it splits upon impact. This is similar to Klee's Elemental Skill. Chevreuse's Burst cost is only 60 with a 15s cooldown.

Talents

According to the leak, Chevreuse's first talent can only be triggered when all of her party members are of the Pyro and Electro elements, with at least one unit from both elements.

Upon fulfilling this condition, she applies a Synergized Tactics effect on her allies. Whenever her party members trigger an Overloaded reaction, it decreases the enemy's Pyro and Electro resistance for six seconds.

Chevreuse's second talent increases her Max HP by a certain amount whenever she uses her Elemental Skill. Additionally, for every 1,000 HP of her Max HP, she increases the ATK of her Pyro and Electro teammates by 1%, up to a maximum of 40%. While her talents look amazing, they restrict her team formation to two elements in Genshin Impact.

Constellations

These are all of Chevreuse's potential Constellations in Genshin Impact:

C1: All characters, except Chevreuse, gain six energy whenever they trigger an Overloaded reaction, while Chevreuse's first talent is active.

C2: Chevreuse fires two additional shots from her Elemental Skill (Hold version), each dealing 120% of Chevreuse's ATK as Pyro damage.

C3: Elemental Skill Level +3.

C4: Using Elemental Burst resets the Elemental Skill's cooldown.

C5: Elemental Burst Level +3.

C6: Chevreuse heals the entire party from her Elemental Skill. Additionally, buffs the healed characters' Pyro and Electro DMG by 20%. This effect can be stacked up to three times.

Chevreuse's C6 is her strongest since it provides a ton of damage bonus as well as healing. Other Constellations are also good for as an off-field unit. Genshin Impact 4.3 beta starts on November 8, 2023, so travelers can expect more details soon.