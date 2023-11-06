Genshin Impact drip marketing reveals Navia, Chevreuse's rarity, element, and release version

It's well known that Genshin Impact uses drip marketing to reveal new characters ahead of time. HoYoverse has formally unveiled the new characters that will be included in the upcoming 4.3 update.

Version 4.3 of the game will introduce the new Geo character Navia as a 5-star unit through drip marketing, while Special Security Captain Chevreuse will be featured as a 4-star.

The section that follows will go over the new and fascinating information that drip marketing has disclosed about Navia and Chevreuse.

Navia, Chevreuse rarity, element, and release version in Genshin Impact

Official drip marketing for Genshin Impact has revealed the Commander-in-Chief of the Spina di Rosula Navia and Chevreuse, the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol Captain. This gives a brief summary and reveals their elements and constellations.

The boss of the Spina di Rosula, Navia, is the one we initially met in version 4.0's archon quest. Players of Genshin Impact had been anticipating her coming ever since her debut. It seems that version 4.3 will mark her official debut.

Element - Geo

Constellation - Rosa Multiflora

The champion duelist from Fontain, Clorinda, appears to be the source of Navia's description in her drip marketing.

It reads:

"When we were young, we used to play a kind of tabletop game where she would be the adventurer and I the host. Playing things by ear has always come naturally to me — but all the same, I was often stumped by her decisions and the ripostes she came out with. But then again, that's what made it so interesting."

Official drip marketing for Chevreuse

In Genshin Impact version 4.3, Chevreuse, the captain of the Security and Surveillance Patrol, is expected to make his debut. Genshin Impact players are looking forward to her coming because she hasn't shown in any archons or side quests. It seems that version 4.3 will mark her official debut.

Element- Pyro

Constellation - Sclopetum Ensiferum

A conversation between Captain Grosrochard of the Gardes and Captain Chevreuse includes Chevreuse's description:

"...Captain Chevreuse, once again I implore you, we must tighten up the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol's entry requirements. Right now, we count among our members petty crooks who have burgled all over the Court of Fontaine, street fighters whose only concern is getting rich, and even a bandit whose band of cronies almost succeeded in robbing a bank! If you hadn't personally caught him red-handed — scoping the place out under the guise of being an investor — they might very well have pulled it off... For pity's sake, we're supposed to be the Maison Gardiennage! Even if just to preserve our image, please consider doing something!"

As of writing this article, there is no official date when these banners will be released, but they will debut in version 4.3, as confirmed.