Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks: Chenyu Vale map, Statue of The Seven locations, release date

Chenyu Vale is a sub-area in Genshin Impact's Liyue region and is one of the most anticipated locations in the game. This place is famous for its tea leaves and is also said to have a lot of mountains and rivers.

Fortunately, it is speculated that HoYoverse might finally release Chenyu Vale in the version 4.4 update. Not only that, the potential map size of the rumored region has also been leaked online.

According to a notable leaker, GenshinMeow, there are two Statue of The Seven in Chenyu Vale, and it supposedly borders Fontaine. Here's everything you need to know about the rumored location.

Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks show Chenyu Vale map and Statue of The Seven locations

According to the leaks from GenshinMeow, Chenyu Vale is located northwest of the Qingce Village, and it borders Fontaine near the Fort Charybdis Ruins. Interestingly, it is also speculated that the new map will likely unlock the area between Stormterror's Lair and Qingce Village.

As mentioned, Chenyu Vale is expected to have two Statue of The Seven. A user named @MiniGworld on X (formerly Twitter) recently shared the potential locations of the two Statue of The Seven and the rough layout of the upcoming region.

The Chenyu Vale map is expected to be huge since it will reach Fontaine and also unlock some areas around the Stormterror's Lair.

So far, Chenyu Vale has only been mentioned in the game a few times, and its visuals have been teased once during Baizhu's Story Quest, giving travelers an idea of what it might look like. As mentioned earlier, the place is said to have a lot of mountains and rivers, which is why it is pretty humid.

Chenyu Vale is expected to be introduced in Genshin Impact 4.4, which will be released on January 31, 2024. This patch is going to be the next huge update for the game since it will also feature the Lantern Rite Festival and more.

More Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks

According to leaks via GenshinMeow, HoYoverse is likely to release two new playable characters. One of them is the rumored Lion-dance Boy, and the other is Cloud Retainer. The former seems to have a Pyro Vision and is speculated to be a Catalyst unit.

Cloud Retainer is also rumored to be a Catalyst user, and her element is supposedly Anemo, but she does not have a Vision.