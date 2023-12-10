Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks: Cloud retainer and Lion-dance Boy designs, elements, and Ganyu, Shenhe skin first looks

A huge Genshin Impact leak has surfaced featuring the rumored Lion-dance boy, Cloud Retainer, Ganyu, and Shenhe. Thanks to the Lantern Rite festival in Liyue leak, fans expect all of these characters to appear in the version 4.4 update. Several recent leaks claimed that the Cloud Retainer would become playable in v4.4, and the Lion-dance Boy might make an appearance in this patch as well.

Based on the leaked image, the info appears to be true. Furthermore, the leak also showcases Ganyu and Shenhe in their potential skin that are also expected to be released in Genshin Impact 4.4. Here's everything that players need to know about the new rumored skins, Lion-dance Boy, and Cloud Retainer.

Genshin Impact 4.4 leak shows Cloud Retainer and Lion-dance Boy's design and element

GenshinMeow has shared the potential banner image of the flagship event of Genshin Impact 4.4. It features four characters who are expected to be in the Lantern Rite Festival. One of them is the rumored Lion-dance Boy, whose design has finally been leaked after months of teasing. It appears that he has the body model of a short male character, similar to Wanderer and Heizou.

The Lion-dance Boy is also seen wearing a Pyro Vision on his waist, which indicates that he could potentially be released as a playable character in version 4.4. He is speculated to be a Catalyst unit, but his team role is still unknown.

In addition to this, the leaked image features Cloud Retainer in her human form, which hasn't changed since the previous Lantern Rite. Interestingly, she is hinted to be the new playable 5-star Anemo character in the upcoming version 4.4 update.

Ganyu and Shenhe's skins leaked

As mentioned earlier, the leaked event banner image of the Lantern Rite Festival also features Ganyu and Shenhe in their skins. While both are wearing black formal dresses with blue accents, Ganyu can be seen wearing a leg ring on her left leg, which matches another leak shared by a user named Foul. The leaker has also claimed that both skins are 4-star items.

Furthermore, since Ganyu and Shenhe are 5-star characters, the skins are likely to be paid items. However, the info is subject to change because it is based on leaks.

Genshin Impact 4.4 beta will begin shortly after version 4.3 goes live, so travelers can expect more reliable and detailed leaks soon.