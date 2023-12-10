Genshin Impact 4.4 Ganyu and Shenhe skin designs leaked

Recent leaks from reliable sources hint at potential character skins for Ganyu and Shenhe in Genshin Impact 4.4. It is speculated that HoYoverse will release two new costumes to celebrate the Lantern Rite, a festival to welcome the Chinese New Year in Liyue. So far, the leaks have only given away a few hints at the potential design of the skins. Fortunately, a leaker named Blednaya has leaked a blurred image of the costumes.

This article will cover all the relevant details Genshin Impact players need to know about the rumored Ganyu and Shenhe skins. Do note the information is subject to change since it is based on leaks.

Genshin Impact 4.4 will release new skins for Ganyu and Shenhe, as per leaks

Blednaya is a reliable source of leaks and they shared a blurry image of who appears to be Ganyu and Shenhe in their potential skins. It is speculated that these costumes will be released in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update to celebrate the Lantern Rite Festival.

According to the leaked image, it seems that both Ganyu and Shenhe's skins are formal party wear black dresses with blue accents and leg rings, which matches the info shared by another reliable leaker called Foul. They also claimed that the cocogoat supposedly wears shoes without socks.

Ganyu and Shenhe skin info leaks (Image via PTL)

Furthermore, both Ganyu and Shenhe's skins are expected to be 4-star items. An interesting thing here is that both entities are 5-star characters. It is worth noting that when the developers release new skins, one is usually for a 5-star character, which is a paid item, and the other is for a 4-star, given away for free after completing the associated event.

However, if the leaks about the costumes turn out to be true, this would be the first time when the characters receiving the costumes are both 5-star units. This also means that it is likely that both skins will be paid items and won't be available for free this time.

Since Genshin Impact 4.4 beta will begin soon, travelers can expect more related leaks about the rumored Ganyu and Shenhe skins. Until the developers officially confirm the info, players should take everything with a grain of salt.