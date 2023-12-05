Genshin Impact 4.4 Ganyu and Shenhe skin described by leaker

Genshin Impact 4.4 is expected to be a huge update for the game since it will likely bring back the Lantern Rite Festival for the Chinese New Year. It is speculated that the developers will likely release two new character skins for Ganyu and Shenhe to celebrate the event.

A new leak from a user named Foul shares some details about the upcoming rumored costumes. Assuming the leaks are accurate, this will be the first time both entities receiving the skins are 5-stars.

Genshin Impact players can find more about the costumes in this article. Travelers are also advised to take the following info with a grain of salt since it is based on leaks.

Genshin Impact 4.4: Ganyu and Shenhe skin details leaked

The past few weeks have seen several leaks about Liyue characters getting new skins in Geshin Impact 4.4. Most of them have mentioned Ganyu to be one of the entities likely to get a new costume. The latest leak from Foul states that the other character to get a skin is Shenhe. Interestingly, both are disciples of Cloud Retainer.

The leaker has also shared details about the rumored skins. It seems that Ganyu's potential costume is a formal dress with leg rings, and she is supposedly barefoot. Furthermore, Ganyu and Shenhe's skins are black with blue accents. Unfortunately, there is no concept art available at the moment.

Usually, when Genshin Impact releases new skins, one is for a 5-star unit while the other is for a 4-star, given away for free to all players. However, since both entities are 5-star units this time, it is likely that both skins will be paid items and will only be available in Paimon's Bargains shop. Notably, both costumes are hinted at being 4-star items.

As mentioned, all the information about Ganyu and Shenhe's potential skins is based on leaks. Thus, travelers should take everything with a grain of salt. Genshin Impact 4.4 is expected to be released on January 31, 2023. Travelers can expect more leaks in the upcoming update soon.