Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks: Ganyu, Shenhe and Xingqiu skins and more

There have been several major leaks in the past few weeks hinting that HoYoverse might release a couple of new character outfits in Genshin Impact 4.4. According to a notable leaker known as Uncle SH, Ganyu, Shenhe, and Xingqiu will be getting the new skins. This is the first time officials might release three character outfits in the same patch since they usually release only two.

Furthermore, there are rumors that Genshin Impact 4.4 might release the Chenyu Vale region in Liyue and Cloud Retainer as a playable character. At any rate, v4.4 is expected to be a huge and enjoyable update. Travelers can find everything they need to know about this patch in this article.

Ganyu, Shenhe, and Xingqiu will get new skins in Genshin Impact 4.4, claims leaker

Genshin Impact is expected to bring back the Lantern Rite Festival in version 4.4 for the Chinese New Year in Liyue. Additionally, it seems that to celebrate the big event, the officials will likely release new character outfits. A fairly popular leaker called Uncle SH claims that for the first time, three units will get new skins in the same patch, namely Shenhe, Ganyu, and Xingqiu.

The rarity of the outfits is currently unknown, but based on past precedence, it is highly likely that at least Xingqiu's skin will be a 4-star and should be available for free during the Lantern Rite event. Based on the current patch schedule, travelers can expect version 4.4 to be released on January 31, 2024. This will also be the first update of Genshin Impact in 2024.

Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks hint at the release of Cloud Retainer and Chenyu Vale

Another popular leaker known as Uncle YC recently shared the names of some characters that are likely to become playable in the upcoming Fontaine updates. According to them, Cloud Retainer will be released in version 4.4. It is speculated that her element is Anemo, but it doesn't seem like she has a vision. There are also rumors that she might be a Catalyst user.

Additionally, Shenhe, Ganyu, and Xiao are expected to get rerun in this patch, but the exact banner order is still unknown. The lattermost always gets a banner during Lantern Rite, so it makes sense for him to return. Meanwhile, Ganyu and Shenhe will likely get new skins, so it wouldn't be surprising if they also get a rerun.

As mentioned, Chenyu Vale is expected to be released in the version 4.4 update. Not much is known about the place except that it has a lot of mountains and rivers and is famous for its tea. Its exact location is yet to be confirmed, but it is speculated that it is somewhere between Sumeru and Fontaine.

The rumored Lion Dance Boy is also expected to appear in version 4.4. However, it is unknown if he will become playable or not.