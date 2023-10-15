Genshin Impact Cloud Retainer kit leaks, Release version, character design and more

Cloud Retainer is one of the characters speculated to be released as a playable entity in the future in Genshin Impact. Several old leaks have hinted that she will likely make her debut in the version 4.4 update, which is also expected to celebrate the Lantern Rite festival in Liyue.

Interestingly, a couple of leakers have also shared her potential kit and other relevant details related to her gameplay.

Based on these, the Cloud Retainer appears to be a support plus sub-DPS unit. Travelers can find out more about the Adeptus in this article. Note that the following information is based on leaks, so take it with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks suggest Cloud Retainer is an Anemo support unit and more

According to the leaks provided by u/vivliz, it seems that Cloud Retainer will likely be a Catalyst user. She is supposedly a support unit with abilities that provide good off-field utility. In addition, it is speculated that she can be used together with Xiao, implying that she will likely be a good support for him. That said, she can be used as a general support unit in other teams as well.

The Cloud Retainer also appears to have healing abilities, but there are a few interesting details that players might want to know. She heals from her Elemental Burst, but the amount of HP refill is not huge. Furthermore, it seems that she can deal damage while healing a unit, similar to Kuki Shinobu.

The leaker also suspects that Cloud Retainer's Elemental Burst creates a massive field and can swirl elements but has high ER requirements and does not generate particles.

In addition, the Genshin Impact leak suggests that the rumored Adeptus' Elemental Skill will likely be useful for exploration. It is speculated that Cloud Retainer can fly, but it is currently unknown how her flying mechanics work and if it is similar to Wanderer's Elemental Skill.

There are also rumors that Genshin Impact might release a new artifact set dedicated to the Cloud Retainer, which will likely increase her DMG output and allow her to be used as a sub-DPS unit.

In addition, it is hinted that Cloud Retainer gains some sort of stack whenever there is a change in her party members' HP. It is speculated that she consumes those stacks whenever she hits an enemy to reduce their defense.

Cloud Retainer is expected to be released in Genshin Impact 4.4. It is believed that the officials will release her human model that was shown during the main story of the Lantern Rite 2023 event.