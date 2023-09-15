Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks hint at Cloud Retainer and a male character's releases as playable units

Current Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks reiterate that Cloud Retainer will likely be a playable unit (in a human form). Another rumor suggests that there may be a male character that will also be summonable in this patch. Unfortunately, this entity hasn't been named yet from the leak. Not to mention, these types of leaks are not guaranteed to be 100% reliable.

It's possible that the following information is fake. Nonetheless, leaker Keika is notable enough in the community that some people may wish to see their Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks on both entities becoming playable.

At the time of writing, this title's 4.1 livestream just happened, with fans still having several months until the 4.4 update debuts. Hence, be skeptical of the following details.

Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks: Playable Cloud Retainer and a new male character

Furina Lover (formerly known as Hu Tao Lover) reposted Keika's leak that suggests Cloud Retainer and a male character will be playable in Genshin Impact 4.4. This tweet even mentions how this information may not be 100% accurate. According to Uncle Dictionary (a resource for tracking leaker credibility), however, Keika is generally pretty accurate in their leaks, getting most right.

Some Travelers may know this leaker as Uncle Chicken. There is a solid chance that what they've leaked is accurate, but it could be fake — like Keika's old rumors of a 5-star character joining the standard banner around Version 4.1.

The rumors of Cloud Retainer being playable in Genshin Impact 4.4 around the Lantern Rite Festival are nothing new. Team China leaked something similar in early July 2023. Rumors from around this time strongly indicated that Cloud Retainer would use a human form (like the one shown in the short animated videos) rather than her crane form.

No specific details on her abilities have been released. Some rumors indicate she could use Anemo and may have healing in her kit, but nothing concrete is available for readers to know at present. Travelers have to wait several months before they get credible leaks on Cloud Retainer, assuming she will be present in the Genshin Impact 4.4 beta test.

Possible male character debuting in Genshin Impact 4.4

The rumors of a male character showing up in Genshin Impact 4.4 by leaker Keika are rather vague. Only a few men are leaked to debut in the upcoming Fontaine patches. Examples of the known male characters include:

Lion Dance Boy

Dahlia

It would make sense for Lion Dance Boy to be the unknown male character that would be playable in Version 4.4. He is known to come from Liyue and is associated with an outfit typically known for being used in festivals.

Remember that Version 4.4 is rumored to be when the Lantern Rite event returns. Keep in mind that there is no confirmation about who the male character is, and the Lion Dance Boy speculation is based on the currently available information. The unknown unit could even be somebody that Travelers previously haven't seen in the Fontaine mega-leak.

Nothing about the rarity or Vision of the unknown male character from that update has been leaked yet. Gamers must be patient for more news about any confirmation (or de-confirmation) of that unit in Version 4.4