Four Genshin Impact characters rumored to get new skins in upcoming patches

The Genshin Impact community has just received leaks about new skin outfits coming in future patches. Those who follow relevant leakers must already know that Lantern Rites will take place in the version 4.4 update. The same patch has been rumored to bring the new skin outfits mentioned in the latest leaks,

Earlier, officials have only released two to three outfits for both 5- and 4-star units. However, the recent leaks suggest that players will be getting four new skin outfits. Three of these skins are expected for 5-star units, while the remaining goes to Xingqiu, a 4-star unit from Liyue Harbor.

This article will cover everything players need to know about the new skin outfits in Genshin Impact 4.4 from the latest leaks.

Genshin Impact leaks suggest four new skin outfits for Yae Miko, Xingqiu, Ganyu, and many more

Recent leaks circulating in the Genshin Impact have already disclosed the arrival of a new skin outfit in the version 4.4 update. This is the same patch where Lantern Rites 2024 will take place. Here is a quick overview of all characters leaked to get skin outfits:

Zhongli

Ganyu

Xingqiu

This leak was shared by reliable sources such as HutaoLoverGI and Vississ, but they have yet to disclose any information about the skins' rarity. Additionally, there are no visual leaks about the skin outfits.

Another source, Uncle Chicken, recently came back to leak about Yae Miko getting her new skin outfit in version 4.4 update. The source has also stated the following:

"Heard this from a friend, no idea if it’s real tbh"

This has led to the subreddit Genshin_Impact_Leaks flagging the leaks with a sus flair. Considering this rumor turns out to be genuine, this will be the first time three 5-star units will get skins in a single patch update. Until then, players are suggested to take all this with a grain of salt since similar leaks are circulating in the community.

Similar Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks about skin outfits

Before Uncle Chicken, another reliable source, Vississ, had also shared some more intriguing details about future skins. Based on their leaks, Ganyu and Xingqiu will most likely receive new outfits in version 4.4.

Furthermore, the source stated that officials are working on skins for Zhongli, Chongyun, and Qiqi, but no release date has been set. The Geo Archon has been rumored to receive a new skin in Genshin Impact before. However, there are currently no details on the outfits.