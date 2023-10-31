The Lantern Rite Festival is one of the most significant annual events in Genshin Impact to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Liyue. The officials are expected to rerun the event next year in February during the v4.4 update.

Interestingly, several leaks have hinted that a new character will be released in this patch, and some other popular characters from Liyue will also likely get a rerun banner, including Xiao.

Additionally, it is speculated that three entities might get new skins to celebrate the Lantern Rite Festival. It is safe to assume that Genshin Impact 4.4 will be a huge update. Travelers can find everything they need to know about this patch in this article.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks hint at new character skins, artifacts, and more

New character skins

Based on some early leaks, it was speculated that two characters were likely to get new outfits in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update. However, a recent post on the Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit suggests three units might get a skin during the Lantern Rite Festival. At the moment, two of the entities are speculated to be Ganyu and Xingqiu, but the third is still unknown.

New Liyue region

According to a notable leaker known as Videre, it seems that Chenyu Vale might finally be released in v4.4. It is a region in Liyue and is speculated to be located somewhere between Fontaine's Lumidouce Harbor and the current in-game north Liyue.

The leaker also claims Lion Dance Boy might make an appearance in this update. Although it is unconfirmed if he will become playable or not.

Expected v4.4 banners and new artifact set

Cloud Retainer, Xiao, Ganyu, and Shenhe (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.4 is expected to be a complete Liyue patch. Apart from the rumored Chenyu Vale, it is speculated that all four banners in this update will be Liyue characters. Xiao, Ganyu, and Shenhe are likely to get rerun banners.

Additionally, Cloud Retainer is hinted to become a playable unit as an Anemo support unit. There have been leaks stating that she is a Catalyst user and that she might get her own dedicated artifact set.

Unfortunately, the leaks have been deleted. If all the info turns out to be true, it is safe to assume the domain of the new artifact set will likely be located in Chenyu Vale.