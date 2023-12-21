Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks overview: Xianyun, Gaming, Chenyu Vale, Lantern Rite rewards, and more

Several recent leaks from reliable sources suggest that the upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.4 will be a huge update. HoYoverse has already confirmed that the next patch will release Cloud Retainer and Gaming as two new playable characters. Furthermore, leaks have shown that Lantern Rite Festival will return in version 4.4, and Chenyu Vale will also finally be added to the game.

There are rumors that the officials might release three new character skins in Genshin Impact 4.4. It is safe to assume that Travelers can expect a lot of exciting content in the upcoming update. On that note, this article discusses everything expected to be in version 4.4, per leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks: Chenyu Vale, new skins, characters, events, and more

Chenyu Vale and its offering system

Mero has shared the potential map of Chenyu Vale in Genshin Impact 4.4. According to the leak, it is a pretty big region and is located between northwest Liyue and southeast Fontaine. It is also worth noting that Chenyu Vale is not yellow like the mainland Liyue but green like Sumeru.

Chenyu Vale is also expected to have an offering system. It is speculated that travelers must collect an item called Spirit Koi to get rewards such as Acquiant Fates and Intertwined Fates.

Ganyu, Shenhe, and Xingqiu will get new skins, as per the leaks

Ganyu, Shenhe, and Xingqiu are expected to get new character skins in version 4.4. Assuming the leak is true, this will be the first time Genshin Impact might release three costumes in the same patch. All three skins are expected to be 4-star items, and Xingqiu's skin will likely be available for free during the Lantern Rite event.

Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) and Gaming

Genshin Impact 4.3 will release two new characters: Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) and Gaming. The former is expected to be a 5-star unit, and the latter is supposedly a 4-star unit. Based on beta leaks, Xianyun appears to be a Catalyst user and a support unit for Plunging Attacks. On the other hand, Gaming is likely a 4-star character and a Claymore user.

Events

The Lantern Rite Festival is one of the most popular events in the game, and it is likely to get a rerun in version 4.4. All the characters from Liyue are expected to appear during the event, and leaks from reliable sources state that Liyue might receive guests from Fontaine, such as Furina, Neuvillette, and Clorinde.

Based on the past trend, travelers are also likely to get a free 4-star unit from Liyue of their choice as a reward during the Lantern Rite Festival. In addition to this, there will be three other events. One of them is speculated to be a cooking event, while the others are likely battle events.

New overworld boss

According to leaks from @HomDGCat, there will be a new overworld boss in Chenyu Vale called Hidden Beast of the South. This enemy is also expected to drop ascension materials for Xianyun.

Event Wishes

Xianyun and Gaming are already confirmed to be released in Genshin Impact 4.4. Since this is supposedly a Lantern Rite update, Xiao is also likely to get a rerun banner, and it is speculated that he will be in the first phase with Cloud Retainer. In addition, Ganyu and Shenhe are also expected to return in the second phase of version 4.4.

New TCG cards

New TCG cards will likely be added in Genshin Impact 4.4, including Thoma and Sayu character cards.