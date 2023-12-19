Genshin Impact Xianyun Ascension materials and talent books list

Genshin Impact officials have confirmed Cloud Retainer or Xianyun's debut in the patch 4.4 update. The upcoming banners will feature this adeptus as a 5-star Anemo playable character. For someone originating from Liyue Harbor, most of her ascension and talent level-up materials can be gathered from that region. The only exception will have to be her weekly boss materials, which can be collected from Fontaine's new weekly trounce domain.

This article will highlight all the materials required for Xianyun and where you can find them in Genshin Impact. Her official debut is expected to take place in February 2024, so you will have plenty of time to pre-farm.

Genshin Impact 4.4: Xianyun's Ascension and talent material list

Xianyun material list (Image via t.me/genshinhoney)

To ascend Xianyun to level 90, players will need the following materials for max ascension:

Vayuda Turquoise

New Local Specialty

New Overworld Boss Material

Diving/ Sealed/ Forbidden Cursed Scroll

Mora

Exact details about the ascension materials and Mora requirements will be discussed below.

Along with Xianyun's debut in Genshin Impact 4.4 banners, the new update will introduce a unique region, Chenyu Vale. The full map of this area has already been leaked, and the arrival of a fresh overworld boss called Nanshan Hidden Beast has been confirmed. Interested players will have to defeat this new boss for Xianyun's ascension materials.

Based on reliable leaks, Chenyu Vale will also introduce a bespoke Liyue local specialty. Players will have to wait until the latest update to harvest 168 of these local specialties for ascension.

Use Adventurer Books to pre-farm scrolls (Image via HoYoverse)

Speaking of ascension, Xianyun will need tons of scrolls that are dropped by samachurls. This common drop material is required both as ascension and talent level-up material. If you want to max out everything (ascension and talent), you must collect the following amount:

Diving Scroll x 36

Sealed Scroll x 96

Forbidden Cursed Scroll x 129

Genshin Impact enthusiasts can take the help of their Adventurer Books to track the spawn locations of all types of samachurls. Note that players can also refer to video guides or interactive maps if they want to farm tons in a single session.

Talent materials for Xianyun (Image from HoYoverse)

Players can also pre-farm talent books and weekly boss materials for Xianyun in the current version of Genshin Impact. As someone from Liyue Harbor, she will need tons of Gold talent books. These books can be farmed from the talent domain called Taishan Mansion.

Do note that Gold talent books can only be farmed from this domain on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Farm this every week for Xianyun (Image via HoYoverse)

As for her weekly materials, players can challenge Fontaine's weekly trounce domain for Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom. However, they will have to complete Chapter IV: Act V - Masquerade of the Guilty to unlock this trounce domain.

