Restored Score in Genshin Impact: How to get, use, and achievement

Restored Score is a quest item in Genshin Impact you can give to an NPC named Tailleferre in Petrichor. To obtain this item, first find Pages from a Lost Score (I) and (II) by solving the Lost Grimoire and Bookshelf puzzle in the Faded Castle. Once done, restore the Score and give it Tailleferre. Doing so will unlock a hidden achievement named "The Flying Outlander," worth five Primogems.

This article will provide a complete guide on how to obtain the Restored Score and where to use it in Genshin Impact.

How to obtain the Restored Score in Genshin Impact

As mentioned, first find the Pages From a Lost Score (I) and (II) and combine them to obtain the Restored Score. Here are the locations for both items.

Pages From a Lost Score (I) location

Bookshelf location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint on the middle level of the Faded Castle and turn around before taking the first left. Keep moving ahead until you reach a library. You will find a Lost Grimoire flying around the benches near the entrance. Approach it and use the power of Symphony to pick it up.

Open the chest to obtain the quest item (Image via HoYoverse)

Once that is done, take the stairs and place the Lost Grimoire on the Bookshelf in the middle of the stairway. Next, use the power of Symphony to create a passage through the bookshelf and get inside to find an Exquisite Chest. Open it to obtain Pages From a Lost Score (I).

Pages From a Lost Score (II) location

Hit the crystal to summon platforms (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting the first item, exit the room and head upstairs to find a blue crystal. Hit it to summon a few floating platforms. Climb them to go to the next level to find another blue crystal.

Open the bookshelf and get in to collect a Precious Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Hit the second blue crystal to summon a hydro portal to get higher. Next, use the power of Symphony to grab the Lost Grimoire and place it on the Bookshelf. Finally, open the Bookshelf and collect the Precious Chest containing the Pages From a Lost Score (II).

On a related note, there is a Hydroculus behind the chest.

Combine the Pages From a Lost Score

Combine the scores (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have collected both items, head down to the ground floor and interact with the table to combine the Lost Scores to obtain the Restored Score.

How to use the Restored Score in Genshin Impact

Give Restored Score to Tailleferre (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to Petrichor to find a lady NPC named Tailleferre and give her the Restored Score. This will unlock the hidden "The Flying Outlander" achievement in Genshin Impact.

