Genshin Impact Nostoi Region Hydroculus locations

Genshin Impact has released a new location called the Nostoi Region, where you can find nine Hydroculus. These can help you level up the Statue of The Seven in Fontaine and earn special rewards. However, note that some of the Hydroculus in the Nostoi Region are located in the underwater Faded Castle, which is locked behind a quest.

Therefore, you must first complete The Shadow Over Petrichor World Quest to gain access to all its areas. This article will showcase the locations of all nine Hydroculus in Genshin Impact's Nostoi Region.

Genshin Impact: All 9 Hydroculus locations in Nostoi Region

Hydroculus #1

You can find the first Oculi on top of a house (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the first Hydroculus on top of a house near the Petrichor town entrance in Genshin Impact. You can climb its roof from behind or use Zhongli, Kazuha, or Wanderer.

Hydroculus #2

This Hydroculus is located outside the town (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint near Petrichor town and head east. You will find the second Hydroculus above a pillar hidden behind a tree.

Hydroculus #3

Climb to the peak of the mountain (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the last Hydroculus in Petrichor at the top of the mountain northeast of the town. Using characters like Xianyun, Wanderer, and Kazuha is advised to save stamina and climb faster.

Hydroculus #4

Pick up the Lost Grimoire and place it on the bookshelf (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the west waypoint on the middle level of the underwater Faded Castle. Head east and pass through the hallway until you reach the stairs that go up. Take the first left and keep moving ahead to find a mysterious bookshelf.

Use the power of the music box to pick up the Lost Grimoire and place it on the bookshelf to open it and collect the Hydroculus. While you're at it, you can also collect the Exquisite Chest, which is worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Hydroculus #5

You can find a Hydroculus inside the pond near the stage (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting the Hydroculus from the previous entry, head straight and climb the stairs. As soon as you reach the top, jump down to your right and dive into the water to find another Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #6

There is one Hydroculus above the pipes on the stage (Image via HoYoverse)

Get out of the water and head east towards the mural and the stage. You will find a Hydroculus on top of the pipes on the left side.

Hydroculus #7

Hit the pnenmosia crystal to summon walking platforms (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the east waypoint on the middle level of the Faded Castle in Genshin Impact and turn around before taking the first left. Keep moving ahead until you reach a library. Use the stairs to the upper level to find a pneumousia crystal and hit it once to summon floating platforms.

Climb them to go up farther and find another mysterious bookshelf. Using Kazuha, Xianyun, Venti, or Wanderer is highly recommended since these platforms disappear shortly, and getting up can get slightly tricky.

Finally, use the power of the music box to pick up the Lost Grimoire puzzle and place it on the bookshelf to open it and collect the Hydroculus.

Hydroculus #8

Go to the Exhibition Hall to collect a Hydroculus (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint near the Statue of Marble and Brass World Boss in the Exhibition Hall of Faded Castle. Lastly, turn around and look up to find the eighth Hydroculus in Genshin Impact's Nostoi Region. There's also one Praetorian Golem nearby so be careful.

Hydroculus #9

The Hydroculus is located on the other side of the boss room (Image via HoYoverse)

Head east from your previous location toward the Statue of Marble and Brass World Boss and go to the other side of the boss room to find the last Hydroculus in the Nostoi Region.

Follow Sporstkeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.