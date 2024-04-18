Fragment of a Golden Melody is a new Genshin Impact boss material that has been added to the game in version 4.6. Players need 46 of these items to fully level up the new 5-star character, Arlecchino. They will be able to obtain it by defeating a new world boss, called the Statue of Marble and Brass, also referred to as the Legatus Golem.
The Legatus Golem resembles a mechanical centaur, wielding a sword and a shield. Judging by his gameplay, the boss monster can perform an array of attacks dealing Pyro damage. You will have to defeat it a number of times to gather enough resources to ascend Arlecchino.
Let's take a look at how to get Fragment of a Golden Melody in Genshin Impact.
How to get and use Fragment of a Golden Melody in Genshin Impact
Fragment of a Golden Melody is obtained by challenging and defeating the Statue of Marble and Brass, aka Legatus Golem, in Genshin Impact. To unlock the boss monster, you have to complete the Shadow Over Petrichor World Quest.
Alternatively, you can join a friend's world in co-op if they have the boss unlocked to challenge the Legatus Golem and obtain Fragment of a Golden Melody, amongst other materials.
Here is a list of all the rewards from the world boss:
- Fragment of a Golden Melody
- Agnidus Agate Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone
- Prithiva Topaz Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone
- Berserker Artifact Set
- Instructor Artifact Set
- Prayers for Illumination Artifact Set
- Adventurer Artifact Set
- Gladiator's Finale Artifact Set
- Wanderer's Troupe Artifact Set
You will be able to challenge the Legatus Golem in the new Faded Castle area of Remuria. The region can be easily accessed from Petrichor Island, which has been added to the game in version 4.6 and automatically unlocks after completing the Archon Quests' Mondstadt chapter.
When going up against the foe, it is recommended to be careful as it can perform several types of attacks that can strike you with Pyro spheres and blades.
After defeating the Legatus Golem world boss, you will have to spend 40 Resin to collect the drops.
The Fragment of a Golden Melody is used as an ascension material for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact. It is expected that you may have to challenge the Statue of Marble and Brass around 16-23 times to obtain 46 Fragments and Agnidus Stones.