Fragment of a Golden Melody is a new Genshin Impact boss material that has been added to the game in version 4.6. Players need 46 of these items to fully level up the new 5-star character, Arlecchino. They will be able to obtain it by defeating a new world boss, called the Statue of Marble and Brass, also referred to as the Legatus Golem.

The Legatus Golem resembles a mechanical centaur, wielding a sword and a shield. Judging by his gameplay, the boss monster can perform an array of attacks dealing Pyro damage. You will have to defeat it a number of times to gather enough resources to ascend Arlecchino.

Let's take a look at how to get Fragment of a Golden Melody in Genshin Impact.

How to get and use Fragment of a Golden Melody in Genshin Impact

Statue of Marble and Brass (Image via HoYoverse)

Fragment of a Golden Melody is obtained by challenging and defeating the Statue of Marble and Brass, aka Legatus Golem, in Genshin Impact. To unlock the boss monster, you have to complete the Shadow Over Petrichor World Quest.

Alternatively, you can join a friend's world in co-op if they have the boss unlocked to challenge the Legatus Golem and obtain Fragment of a Golden Melody, amongst other materials.

Here is a list of all the rewards from the world boss:

Fragment of a Golden Melody

Agnidus Agate Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone

Prithiva Topaz Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone

Berserker Artifact Set

Instructor Artifact Set

Prayers for Illumination Artifact Set

Adventurer Artifact Set

Gladiator's Finale Artifact Set

Wanderer's Troupe Artifact Set

Petrichor Island (Image via HoYoverse)

You will be able to challenge the Legatus Golem in the new Faded Castle area of Remuria. The region can be easily accessed from Petrichor Island, which has been added to the game in version 4.6 and automatically unlocks after completing the Archon Quests' Mondstadt chapter.

Different types of Legatus Golem attacks (Image via HoYoverse)

When going up against the foe, it is recommended to be careful as it can perform several types of attacks that can strike you with Pyro spheres and blades.

After defeating the Legatus Golem world boss, you will have to spend 40 Resin to collect the drops.

The Fragment of a Golden Melody is used as an ascension material for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact. It is expected that you may have to challenge the Statue of Marble and Brass around 16-23 times to obtain 46 Fragments and Agnidus Stones.

