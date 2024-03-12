Genshin Impact Arlecchino ascension materials leaks

Arlecchino "The Knave" is one of the most anticipated characters in the game and is set to be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.6 update. She is expected to be a 5-star Pyro unit that uses a Polearm. Since many players are looking forward to pulling for her, they might want to pre-farm materials to build her as soon as possible. That said, a leaker, Foul, has already leaked most of the items needed to level up The Knave.

This article covers all the items that Genshin Impact players can pre-farm for Arlecchino. However, the following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact Arlecchino ascension and talent level-up materials leaked

Here's a list of all the items needed to max ascend Arlecchino and level up all three of her talents to 10:

Agnidus Agate Sliver x1

Agnidus Agate Fragment x9

Agnidus Agate Chunk x9

Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6

Rainbow Rose x168

Recruit's Insignia x36

Sergeant's Insignia x96

Lieutenant's Insignia x129

Weekly boss item x18

Boss item x46

Guide to Order x9

Teachings of Order x63

Philosophies of Order x114

Crown of Insight x3

Travelers can pre-farm nearly all the items listed above except the normal and weekly bosses.

Where to find all the Arlecchino level-up materials in Genshin Impact

Rainbow Rose

Rainbow Rose is a local specialty found in Fontaine. Travelers can find 81 spawns of this item in one world.

Recruit's/Sergeant's/Lieutenant's Insignia

Dropped by Fatui Skirmishers (Image via HoYoverse)

Recruit's Insignia and its high rarities are commonly dropped by the Fatui Skirmishers found all over Teyvat.

Guide/Teachings/Philosophies of Order

Arlecchino's talent material (Image via HoYoverse)

Guide/Teachings/Philosophies of Order are Character Talent leveling up materials that can be obtained from the Pale Forgotten Glory Domain in Fontaine only on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Normal and weekly boss items

Genshin Impact 4.6 is expected to add new normal and weekly bosses, which will drop items for Arlecchino's ascension and talents.

Agnidus Agate Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone

Pyro stones for ascension (Image via HoYoverse)

The Agnidus Agate Pyro stones can be obtained after defeating the following normal and weekly bosses:

ASIMON

Emperor of Fire and Iron

Iniquitous Baptist

Primo Geovaship

Pyro Resgisvine

Pyro Hypostasis

Azhdaha

La Signora

Andrius

It is currently unknown if the normal boss for Arlecchino's ascension will drop the Pyro stones. Assuming it doesn't, challenging the Pyro Hypostasis and Pyro Regisvine would be better since they have guaranteed Agnidus Agate drop rates.

