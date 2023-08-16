Genshin Impact Rainbow Rose locations

Rainbow Rose is one of many specialties available with Genshin Impact's Fontaine update. The nation of Hydro has a lot to offer when it comes to content, as players can roam the surface and dive underneath for a full exploration experience. The specialty in question here is tied to the new character, Lyney's ascension. The following article lists all the locations of Rainbow Rose in Fontaine and the best routes to prioritize for increased farms.

Readers should note that this item can be tracked on the minimap by Lyney, whose passive can easily display nearby resources unique to the region of Fontaine.

Additionally, most of the Rainbow Roses found in Fontaine are located on the surface, unlike the majority of the items from underwater terrains.

Rainbow Rose location guide in Genshin Impact's Fontaine

Waypoints located near Rainbow Rose in Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, the Rainbow Rose specialty can be found on the surface. Hence, you can start your journey from the waypoints marked above. From the first waypoint located just above the Court of Fontaine, keep heading north by following your minimap until you come across the second waypoint.

Follow the map's directions and pick up the rest of the Roses in the region.

The second location for Rainbow Roses (Image via HoYoverse)

The second route can be started in the rightmost part of your map, including the Marcott Station and Fountain of Lucine. Each Rose is straightforward to obtain, as most can be found lying on the surface. Following the map given above will make things easier for your farm.

Underwater waypoint leading to the Rainbow Roses (Image via HoYoverse)

The next series of Rainbow Roses can be found on the southern part of "Court of Fontaine." One of the easiest routes is from the Salacia waypoint as marked in the image above. Then, advance north on the minimap.

Elynas waypoint in Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, teleport on the Elynas waypoint and jump down by following south on your minimap. The Rainbow Roses of this region can be tracked by following the road near the first two Roses. The image above should provide a clearer idea.

Beryl region waypoint in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, spawn on the Beryl region waypoint and head east towards the broken houses. You will see many Rainbow Roses within the house's vicinity. Once all the aforementioned locations have been scouted, wait for an additional 48 hours until the specialty respawns on the same regions.

Typically, players looking to farm additional materials from Fontaine can refer to Genshin Impact's Interactive Map.

Rainbow Rose usage and official description in Genshin Impact

The official description of a Rainbow Rose in Genshin Impact states the following:

A delicate and tender pink flower. Despite the name, Rainbow Roses are essentially more akin to Lilies. It is said to represent passion and romantic encounters. According to ancient records, rainbow-colored roses were once a common sight."

It continues:

"Their bright colors could almost rival the blazing flames of the seven heavens. This flower has gone extinct, and as the era came to a tumultuous end, a plant that used to grow symbiotically with it stole the name "Rainbow Rose."

The Rainbow Rose specialty is mandatory for Lyney's ascension. A total of 60 Rainbow Roses is required to level Lyney up to 90, alongside other materials, including Agnidus Gemstones, Fatui's Insignia, and Emperor's Resolution.