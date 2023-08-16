Genshin Impact Beryl Conch locations in Fontaine

The entire nation of Fontaine is officially open to everyone in Genshin Impact, as you are now free to explore new biomes and collect new specialties, such as the Beryl Conch. Aside from the surface, the Hydro Nation also provides a vast space underwater, alongside interconnected cave systems leading to various underground domains.

Being one of many new specialties within Fontaine, Beryl Conch can be found deep within the underwater terrains of the new location. Hence, you are recommended to unlock the diving feature by progressing through multiple new mechanics tied to Fontaine.

To summarize the diving, you will simply need to interact with one of the Fontaine Statue of the Seven and head to a diving spot. A special blessing will help you dive further into the depths, allowing you to access the underwater caves and different domains.

Beryl Conch location guide in Genshin Impact's Fontaine

Beryl Conch locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Coming across a Beryl Conch can be tricky, as most of these new Genshin Impact specialties are hidden under the main surface. The image above should provide a clear idea of their exact locations across the new Hydro nation, be it near a waypoint, or a random location.

Based on the image provided, you can start the Beryl Conch farming by heading to the Annapausis, located at the top-left of the map from "Court of Fontaine". Following this, more Beryl Conches can be found by heading south, towards another waypoint, as shown in the image below.

Another teleport waypoint neat the Beryl Conch locations (Image via HoYoverse)

From the exact location shown in the image above, you can either choose to head further on the right, or to the south. Both the waypoints for different routes have been marked in the images given below.

Teleport waypoint further south from the previous Beryl Conch location (Image via HoYoverse)

More marked waypoints near the Beryl Conches in Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you're done collecting all the Conches shown in the aforementioned images, you can now make your way to the "Poisson", located south of the map. The image below should help you navigate easily.

Poisson and other teleport waypoint locations (Image via Genshin Impact)

After picking up all the Beryl Conches, you will now have to wait for approximately 48 hours until they respawn again throughout the map in the same locations.

Additionally, note that Beryl Conches can be purchased from a unique vendor in Fontaine called Xana. Five Beryl Conches will be available for purchase daily, with a price tag of 1000 Mora per piece.

Players looking to farm different specialties and enemies throughout Fontaine can refer to the Genshin Impact's Interactive Map.

Beryl Conch usage in Genshin Impact

As of now, the only usage of Beryl Conch in Genshin Impact has been revealed to be for the making of Hydro Treasure Compass. The item requires 10 Golden Raven Insignia, 30 Beryl Conches, 50 Crystal Chunks, and 50,000 Mora.