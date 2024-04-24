How to beat Arlecchino boss in Genshin Impact

While Arlecchino generated a lot of hype within the Genshin Impact community with her playable kit, many forgot about her threatening aura in her boss form. She becomes the fourth Harbinger that the Traveler must face as a boss and eventually a Trounce Domain enemy to beat for future characters' ascension materials.

This article focuses more on Arlecchino's boss, including her move sets in each phase, best teams, tips to counter, and more. Arlecchino has two phases in her fight, similar to any Harbingers in the game, so you will find a detailed guide to each one below.

All Arlecchino boss attack patterns in Genshin Impact

As mentioned, Genshin Impact's Arlecchino has two phases to her boss fight. Follow the Knave's quest "When the Hearth-Flame Goes Out," and you will eventually duel the fourth Harbinger in the story.

Here is a list of her attacks in two phases:

1st phase:

Arlecchino's first phase in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Dodges all normal attacks from a distance at the start of the battle

A flurry of normal attacks that can dodged or face-tanked with shields

A Scythe-throw attack that returns to Arlecchino

A single AoE attack on the ground followed by multiple attacks from the air in winged form

A flying attack from the air in winged form, inflicting Bond of Life and Bleeding on the player

A series of ground AOE attacks that cast diagonally to each other, followed by a huge AOE attack

Normal attacks and single AOE deals Pyro damage only

Flying attack, diagonal AOE, and huge AOE inflict Bond of Life and Bleeding

Leaps into the air multiple times before a dash attack. Inflicts Bond of Life

Arlecchino regains health once she attacks a character with the inflicted Bond of Life debuff

2nd phase:

Arlecchino's second phase in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlecchino has six wings now

Dash attack from the air into an AOE on the player's location. Inflicts Bond of Life and Bleeding.

A flurry of normal attacks with more damage. Deals Pyro damage but can be dodged or face-tanked.

Launches a single massive beam of attack, inflicting Bond of Life and Bleeding.

Takes to the air and launches six projectiles that can inflict Bond of Life and Bleeding. Finishes this series of attacks by summoning six different orbs throughout the arena, followed by a similar AOE dash attack mentioned above. The orbs explode once the dash attack is finished.

All projectiles, orbs, and AOE explosions deal Bond of Life and Bleeding debuff.

Note that Arlecchino can inflict Genshin Impact's Bond of Life over shields as well.

How to beat the first phase of Arlecchino boss in Genshin Impact

Bond of Life explanation in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Before starting the fight, it is very important to get accustomed to the Bond of Life mechanic in Genshin Impact.

Bond of Life prevents your debuffed character from healing up to the percentage of the "red cover" present around the health bar. Hence, if a Bond of Life covers 30% of your HP, you must receive the same amount of healing to cleanse the debuff. Characters with Bond of Life can receive damage as usual.

In Arlecchino's case, she inflicts the Bond of Life multiple times. However, you can use this debuff to your advantage and deal increased damage during the fight. Cleanse your Bond of Life debuff and perform a Charged Attack to unleash a special attack called "Scarlet Nighttide."

Prompt to attack with Scarlet Nighttide in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

These are the basic mechanics in the first phase of her fight. Avoid the boss' AOE attacks. Try to deal damage with Ranged DPS characters to avoid getting hit with her normal attacks as well.

How to beat the second phase of Arlecchino boss in Genshin Impact

Aside from the normal attacks in the second phase, Arlecchino has three new attacks that can easily one-shot any character.

After transforming, Arlecchino always launches a dash attack from the air, which turns into a deadly AOE attack. The only way to counter this completely is via dodging, as shields will still inflict the Bond of Life debuff.

Arlecchino's other attack includes a series of massive beams that follow any character on the field. This will stun the character, resulting in an easy death due to the chained nature of the attack. Hence, dodging is recommended here.

Arlecchino's massive beam attack (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Arlecchino takes to the air and launches a few projectiles for a short duration. This is followed by the main attack, where she summons six orbs throughout the arena and launches herself to the player for an AOE attack.

Six-orb attack (Image via HoYoverse)

The trick here is to dodge toward the direction Arlecchino is coming from, as dodging to either left or right will result in your character getting caught in an orb explosion.

Best characters and teams to defeat Arlecchino in Genshin Impact

The best teams against Arlecchino should look like this:

High investment:

Zhongli + Kokomi + Ganyu + Yae Miko

Low investment:

Tighnari + Diona + Lisa + and Mona

Early game team:

Fischl + Xinqiu + Lisa + Barbara

High investment team against Arlecchino (Image via HoYoverse)

Healers and shielders are mandatory picks for this fight, as cleansing Bond of Life and tanking a few attacks should remain a priority. Kokomi and Zhongli are the best characters in these two departments. For a more low-rarity approach, Diona is a great pick for both shield and heal.

Diona in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

When it comes to DPS units, Ganyu and Yae Miko can complete the team against Arlecchino. For standard characters, Tighnari can fill in a similar role as Ganyu, with Lisa as an off-field DPS/Aggravate.

To access the Arlecchino boss even before finishing the story, open your Adventurer's Handbook, and then the Domain section, followed by Trounce Domain. The "Scattered Ruins" can be run in all difficulties.