History of Remuria and God Remus in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's latest Fontaine region introduced a lot of new lore about Teyvat's history. The nation of Remuria is mentioned several times in the Archon Quest, World Quests, and more. The item descriptions for the latest Golden Troupe artifact set also reveal a lot about this historical civilization and its ruler, God King Remus.

Remuria is known to be an ancient civilization in Fontaine's history that predates its existence. It was a flourishing nation that was struck with raging storms and tsunamis that eventually culminated in its end. The God King Remus ruled the region before the previous Hydro Archon, Egeria, ascended to godhood and established the current nation of Fontaine.

In a recent leak, Videreleaks suggested that travelers may get the chance to explore the desecrated Remuria in Genshin Impact's version 4.6. For curious fans, this article will delve into the lore of Remuria, God King Remus, and also mention where it could be located in Teyvat.

Genshin Impact: God Remus and Remuria Civilization explained

Remuria was an ancient civilization in Teyvat that existed before the Archon War occurred in Genshin Impact's storyline. It predates Fontaine as we know it and was established by God King Remus. Videreleaks, a reliable leaker in the community, has recently revealed that players may get a chance to explore Remuria in the 4.6 update. As such, they may want to brush up their knowledge of Fontainian history.

The nation of Remuria is referenced multiple times in the Archon Quests, World Quests, descriptions of the Golden Tropue artifact set pieces, and more. There is also an in-game three-part book titled "The History of the Decline and Fall of Remuria" that players can find to learn more about the ancient civilization. However, to make things easier, we will summarize the events that occurred in Remuria.

Beginning of Remuria in Genshin Impact

The rumored Tower of Remuria (Image via Reddit/Eryalox)

Before the emergence of Remuria, the current region of Fontaine was occupied by a civilization that could hear the calls of heaven via Oracles. However, after enraging the gods, the civilization was effectively engulfed by giant waves. This led to a time when humans subsisted like animals in the forests.

After a certain period, Remus arrived at the land from the Primordial Sea on his ship, the Fortuna. He came after meeting with the First Sovereign, who gave him a goblet with Primordial seawater. Players should note that the First Sovereign in this context could either be the previous Hydro Dragon or the Primordial One.

The God King was inspired by a revelation from a seer called Sybilla, who approached him in the shape of a bee. Soon after, Remus taught people how to farm, raise crops, and build structures. He was an immortal being who led the creation of Remuria and was then dubbed as King of all under heaven.

It soon became a great flourishing civilization that boasted great towers, walls glazed with gold, sculptures made from bronze and marble, and spices and specialties from all over the world. Music and art thrived at the center of the God King's glorious nation.

Arriving sailors, when they say the Tower of Remuria, often described that they stood at the borders of reality and dreams.

Expansion of Remuria in Genshin Impact

Wriothesley's ship which is inspired by the Fortuna (Image via HoYoverse)

Remus then began his conquest to capture all other nearby islands to expand the nation of Remuria on his legendary ship, the Fortuna, which was first mentioned by Wriothesley. The ambition of conquest bred arrogance, exploitation, and violence. While God King Remus was able to conquer many lands, those who remained unoccupied were dubbed "people from the bygone times."

Aside from Remuria's capital, Capitolium, four other major cities were added to the nation via Remus' conquest.

Downfall of Remuria in Genshin Impact

The History of the Decline and Fall of Remuria book (Image via Sportskeeda)

In his aspiration to make Remuria an ever-existing paradise, God King Remus was pushed towards insanity. He created Ichor from the Primordial Water as a means to bring eternal life to his kingdom. Also, in order to rule with an iron fist, he committed blasphemy.

Remus shared his divine power with four mortals and dubbed them as Harmosts of the new cities. He expected them to aid him in governance. However, this sin led to corruption and decadence in Remuria. Out of the four Harmosts, the names of two are known, being Boethius and Cassiodor.

When destruction and war were at their peak, Remuria was hit with raging storms and tsunamis. During this time, Boethius betrayed the God King and stole the goblet containing Ichor. He then used this liquid to seal a dragon beneath Remuria's tower and then fell into the Abyss alongside his nation.

The calamity marked the end of Remuria in Genshin Impact. It was followed by the previous Hydro Archon, Egeria, becoming an Archon and establishing the nation of Fontaine alongside the people from the bygone times, who were spared in the storms.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

Poll : Have you been enjoying the Fontaine lore? Yes No 0 votes