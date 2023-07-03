Egeria in Genshin Impact: Voice actor and everything known so far

Genshin Impact recently dropped an official teaser, revealing tons of information about Fontaine and its new characters. Players witnessed upcoming playable characters such as Freminent, Lyney, Furina, and many more. It was later observed that out of all 12 new characters, Egeria does not show up in the official teaser.

The community was filled with excitement and curiosity as they speculate on Egeria's identity and appearance. This article will discuss everything players need to know about this new Genshin Impact character, including VA and more.

Note: This article will be updated regularly with more leaked and official information in the future.

Genshin Impact: Mysterious character Egeria featured in official Fontaine teaser

Egeria is a mysterious character from Fontaine that was first introduced on July 3, 2023. This character was featured in Genshin Impact's official Fontaine teaser video "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast". The video went viral in a few hours, revealing many new characters that will become playable in the near future.

The term "Egeria" itself has Greek origins and refers to a water nymph that imparted laws as a counselor or consort. This fits perfectly with Fontaine's theme of Justice and Hydro nation.

moe @suuckery @focamiya I think it's the voice between freminet sinking and Lynette getting out of the water tank which talks about the original sin. It's also worth noting that Egeria was a nymph who imparted the law, so I assume she is a water nymph talking to Freminet or it's just Furina split person @focamiya I think it's the voice between freminet sinking and Lynette getting out of the water tank which talks about the original sin. It's also worth noting that Egeria was a nymph who imparted the law, so I assume she is a water nymph talking to Freminet or it's just Furina split person https://t.co/kG1VFPpBsV

Based on the current speculations, here are some top guesses on Egeria's identity in Genshin Impact:

Furina's potential split personality

Former Hydro Archon

Other speculations suggest that it could be an NPC similar to Dunyazard that will have a major role in Fontaine's Archon Quest. Genshin Impact's latest teaser does not show Egeria's appearance, rather players get to hear a voice line from her. She is voiced by Courtney Steele and her voice lines from the revealed teaser are:

"The original sin is the fairest. Everyone sinks. Make the most of the final feast. Because for the sinners, the curtain call has come."

Many players have done their share of speculation on social media. They believe Egeria's voice lines take a lot of inspiration from biblical events such as original sin and the final feast. While the original sin could refer to Adam and Eve's disobedience to God, it could also refer to the human tendency or urge to wish for wrong things to happen. Lastly, the final feast could be a reference to the Last Supper.

Combining both of these, players can expect Fontaine's main storyline to revolve around betrayal and rebellion.

Courtney Steele and Sayuri Yahagi voice Egeria in Genshin Impact

Egeria's official VAs (Image via HoYoverse)

The description page of the official Fontaine teaser has revealed the English and Japanese voice actors of Egeria and many other characters. Her English VA Courtney Steele is from Toledo, Ohio, and is pretty well known for her roles in Dislyte, Smite, and many others.

El Kei @keisev Egeria - Sayuri Yahagi (No se muestra el personaje) Egeria - Sayuri Yahagi (No se muestra el personaje) https://t.co/B26fC5rcui

Meanwhile, Egeria's Japanese voice will be Sayuri Yahagi. Here are some of her famous works:

Maho - Steins; Gate 0

Haruna - To Love Ru

Sakuya - Sword Art Online: Alicization

She has been working in the industry for more than a decade, creating memorable characters for fans.

