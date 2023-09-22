Seven Dragon Sovereigns of Genshin Impact: Everything revealed and leaked so far

The Seven Sovereigns were the strongest dragons of each element in Genshin Impact. As a reminder, those elements are Pyro, Cryo, Hydro, Electro, Geo, Anemo, and Dendro. These individuals were known to rule the world long before the Archons did in the present day. Much of these ancient dragons' lore is limited as of Version 4.0.

Some leaks for Genshin Impact 4.1 expand the concept a little further. Those spoilers will be discussed toward the end of this article if you don't want to see them and would prefer to be surprised. In that case, let's start with official information first.

What is known about the Seven Sovereigns in Genshin Impact: All possible elemental dragons

Apep is suggested to be one of the Seven Sovereigns (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has never officially revealed all the seven Sovereigns. Apep is suggested to be the Dendro Sovereign as he's a dragon that ruled over Sumeru long ago. It wasn't until the Heavenly Principals showed up that he was overthrown. Travelers should know that these dragons lost the war against the Heavenly Principles; hence, humankind ruled over the world since then.

Nibelung (the Dragon King) was likely another Sovereign of an unknown element. He led Apep and the other dragons to fight against the Heavenly Principles. They failed, with Nibelung eventually being confirmed as perished in battle, as revealed in the What Shape Does the Self Hold quest.

Azhdaha is rumored to be one (Image via HoYoverse)

There was also the Dragon of Water, who was defeated by the Primordial One. In Genshin Impact's Enkanomiya, there are legends that a new Dragon of Water would be reborn with a humanoid form. The name of this mysterious character was never revealed.

Some players theorize that Azhdaha could be the Geo Sovereign in Genshin Impact. However, there is no current confirmation of such rumors. Similarly, there are no details on the strongest Pyro, Electro, Anemo, or Cryo dragons.

Potential Sovereign leaks

Current Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks imply that Neuvillette is the Hydro Sovereign. The upcoming patch indicates that he will become strong enough to stand on par with the Archons to judge them. There are a few different translations of these leaks at present, but the general gist is that Neuvillette is an extremely powerful dragon.

He has a humanoid body, so his being the Hydro Sovereign would fulfill the old Enkanomiya prophecy of the Dragon of Water being reborn in a human body. Neuvillette was already officially revealed to be a Hydro user, further adding fuel to the current speculation.

If the Neuvillette rumors are true, it means he would be the first playable Sovereign in Genshin Impact history. His playable form is obviously the humanoid form that Travelers have seen of him thus far. Neuvillette wants to judge the other gods and "the highest usurper in the heavens," which could put him in conflict with the Heavenly Principles.

Many discussions on Sovereigns are based on speculation and leaks, so there is no guarantee that everything discussed here is accurate. Hopefully, miHoYo will reveal more about this mysterious group in future patches.

