5 best Catalyst weapons for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette has several worthy Catalyst weapons that players can equip him with in Genshin Impact. Many of the best ones are 5-star items, but this title offers a few 4-star options of note as well. This guide will mention his ideal Catalysts, including an F2P-friendly alternative that most players can get. Generally speaking, anything that buffs this character's Max HP, Charged Attack DMG, or one of his CRIT stats is a solid choice.

Everything mentioned below is relevant as of Genshin Impact 4.1, which is when Neuvillette debuted. Let's start with this character's signature weapon before diving into other good alternatives.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Here are the five best Catalyst weapons to use for Genshin Impact's Neuvillette

1) Tome of the Eternal Flow

Tome of the Eternal Flow (Image via HoYoverse)

Neuvillette's signature weapon, Tome of the Eternal Flow, is perfectly tailored to him. If players want to main this character, then they should get this Catalyst as soon as possible. This weapon is undisputedly his best-in-slot option. Here are some of its positives:

It increases the user's HP by 16-32% based on Refinement Level. Great CRIT DMG: It also includes a massive 88.2% CRIT DMG stat as its main stat.

It also includes a massive 88.2% CRIT DMG stat as its main stat. Useful effect: Its effect is very easy to trigger with this character and offers buffed Charged Attack DMG and restored Energy.

The only downside to Tome of the Eternal Flow is that it can be hard to obtain, especially since some Travelers may only get Neuvillette in a banner cycle. Still, Genshin Impact players are recommended to get this Catalyst once they are able to.

2) Prototype Amber

Prototype Amber (Image via HoYoverse)

Some Genshin Impact players may prefer a weapon they can forge. Prototype Amber is a solid Catalyst with 41.3% HP and a decent effect where you can regenerate Energy for the user when you cast an Elemental Burst, alongside some small healing for the whole team.

This is the best F2P option for Neuvillette that's available to Travelers in terms of HP and accessibility. As an honorable mention, Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers also offers a decent amount of HP for an F2P weapon, yet its effect isn't valuable for this character.

3) Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Lost Prayers to the Sacred Wind (Image via HoYoverse)

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds is a pretty good option for boosting Neuvillette's DPS if you lack his Tome of the Eternal Flow. It includes a solid 33.1% CRIT Rate stat and an easily achievable Elemental DMG bonus just by being in battle. The generic 10% Movement SPD buff is also handy for repositioning while performing his Charged Attacks.

This 5-star Catalyst is more easily obtainable compared to other 5-star weapons, as Los Prayer to the Sacred Winds appears in every Epitome Invocation. This is a great option if you have it, especially since many veteran players have pulled Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds while going for other 5-star weapons.

4) Jadefall's Splendor

Jadefall's Splendor (Image via HoYoverse)

The final 5-star weapon recommendation in this Genshin Impact guide is Jadefall's Splendor. Its generous 49.6% HP buff is the highest for a Catalyst. Moreover, its effect is solid. Restoring Energy and getting Elemental DMG buffs based on every 1,000 Max HP the user has when performing an Elemental Burst is great as well.

Neuvillette is a character whose damage primarily scales off his Max HP, so this weapon synergizes excellently with him. The main downside of Jadefall's Splendor in Genshin Impact is that it's only summonable on Epitome Invocations that run alongside Baizhu's personal banner. This means it could be a while until you get an opportunity to obtain it.

5) Sacrificial Jade

Sacrificial Jade (Image via HoYoverse)

The final option to bring up in this Genshin Impact guide is Sacrificial Jade. This is a Battle Pass weapon, meaning F2P players can never obtain it. R5-ing it over a few patches can also feel slow. That said, all that effort is worth it if you're seeking an easily acquirable weapon for Neuvillette.

A Crit Rate stat of 36.8% is solid in Genshin Impact, but the main draw here is its effect. Increasing the user's Max HP from 32-64% based on their Refinement Level is amazing, even if that buff is tied to not being on the field for more than five seconds. The extra Elemental Mastery is also good for this character, considering his ideal team comps.

