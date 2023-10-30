Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks show new area concept art and more

The ongoing Fontaine arc in Genshin Impact will continue until 4.6, with the artwork of a new location being teased through leaks. Players are expecting new significant content tied to the lore, with the release of each update per month. While 4.6 seems far off, the news of new regions should be enough to excite the community.

To summarize, leakers have revealed an artwork involving what appears to be "Kapim", a new region scheduled for 4.6. Before that, however, players can expect two new regions, a major lore-related flagship event, and, lastly, new characters from either Fontaine or other regions.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by u/ukrisreng. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

New Fontaine area "Kapim" leaked for Genshin Impact 4.6

Genshin Impact usually gets a lot of new locations across multiple patches for one nation. Both Inazuma and Sumeru had major expansions in islands and deserts, respectively, where players got access to new World Quests, lore entries, significant character quests, and much more. The newly leaked "Kapim" will be the same, as it can also be expected to be the final Fontaine region within the nation.

Alongside this new region, it also seems that players might come face-to-face with Arlecchino, one of the vital characters of the ongoing story missions. This was teased back in July, when the renowned leaker Uncle revealed the Whale boss in 4.2 and a Trial of Arlecchino in 4.6.

Hence, the leaked region of "Kapim" might be directly related to the main story arc of Fontaine or a separate entry to conclude the Hydro nation. Additional leaks also hint at the new location's Dungeon-like nature, similar to Liyue's Chasm and Inazuma's Enkanomiya.

While there has been no additional information apart from the location's artwork, the community is speculating it to be the "Ruins of Remuria", based on the in-game Fontaine lore books. It was one of the prime civilizations under the previous Hydro Archon's rule. Readers can find additional details on Remuria on the Genshin Impact Wiki page.

In one of the lore books, it has been stated that the previous God, Remus, used to trap of souls of residents inside golems in fear of the prophecy. Judging by this theory, 4.6 might have a greater impact alongside Furina's character story and a few World Quests tied to the region.