Genshin Impact: All 8 Lost Grimoire and Bookshelf locations

Genshin Impact has released a new type of puzzle where you can collect eight Lost Grimoires and put them on the Bookshelves in the Faded Castle of Nostoi Region. Once the Grimoire is back in its place, you can use the power of "Symphony" to open the bookshelf to access some hidden locations and obtain several rewards, such as Hydroculus, Exquisite Chests, and Precious Chests.

This article will showcase the locations of all eight Lost Grimoires and Bookshelves in Genshin Impact. You can also unlock two hidden achievements while solving all the puzzles.

All 8 Lost Grimoire locations in Genshin Impact

Lost Grimoire #1

First Grimoire locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint near the main hallway of Faded Castle. Head east and take the stairs on the left side to go up. You will find the first Lost Grimoire at the corner. Use the power of "Symphony" and grab it. You will also unlock a hidden achievement called I Ask of Thee, Art Thou Mankind? for picking up a Lost Grimoire for the first time in Genshin Impact.

Lost Grimoire #2

Go upstairs to the middle level (Image via HoYoverse)

After grabbing the first Lost Grimoire, keep moving east. You will be able to notice the second Lost Grimoire as soon as you get to the top of the stairs.

Lost Grimoire #3

The Grimoire is flying around the stairs near the stage (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, head south to cross the bridge and take the stairs down to find the third Lost Grimoire in Genshin Impact.

Lost Grimoire #4

Take the second stairs to go down (Image via HoYoverse)

From your previous location, go downstairs and turn left to find the fourth Lost Grimoire.

Lost Grimoire #5

Teleport to the waypoint in the main hallway on the middle level of Faded Castle and head east before taking the stairs that lead to the Exhibition Hall. You will find a Lost Grimoire at the bottom of the stairs and approaching it will trigger a marker puzzle. Once you complete the challenge, the Lost Grimoire will appear on the opposite wall.

Lost Grimoire #6

There are three Lost Grimoires in this library (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint on the middle level of Faded Castle and head south to find a small library. You can find three Lost Grimoires in this room. The first one can be seen flying around the benches as soon as you enter the library.

Lost Grimoire #7

Near the benches on the first floor (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find a Lost Grimoire on the first floor near the benches. Be careful not to fall while trying to pick it up.

Lost Grimoire #8

Hit the blue crystal on the first floor (Image via HoYoverse)

You will find a blue crystal on the first floor near the stairs. Hit it to summon floating platforms and go up to find the last Lost Grimoire in Genshin Impact.

Now that you have collected all eight Lost Grimoire, you can submit them to the Bookshelf and obtain several in-game rewards.

All 8 Bookshelf locations in Genshin Impact

Bookshelf #1

Let's start with the library since you are already there. The first Bookshelf is on the top floor where you obtain the final Lost Grimoire. To open it, activate the power of "Symphony" and hold your Skill. This will open a path for you to get in. You will find a Hydroculus and a Precious Chest, worth 10 Primogems.

Bookshelf #2

Bookshelf on the first floor (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find three more Bookshelves in this library. The second is on the opposite side of the blue crystal on the first floor. You will get an Exquisite Chest inside the Bookshelf on this floor.

Bookshelf #3

Bookshelf in the middle of the stairway (Image via HoYoverse)

From your previous location, go around the room and go downstairs to find the third Bookshelf. It is located in the middle of the stairs so it is impossible to miss. You will find an Exquisite Chest inside the Bookshelf.

Bookshelf #4

Bookshelf on the ground floor (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Bookshelf in the library is located on the ground floor, which you can easily notice whenever you take the stairs. Collect the Remarkable Chest inside the Bookshelf and head deeper to find Praetorian Golems. Defeating them will spawn a Precious Chest, worth 10 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

This will complete the Lost Grimoire puzzles in this library.

Bookshelf #5

Bookshelf in the hallway (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the westmost waypoint in Faded Castle and head east to find the fifth Bookshelf in the middle of the hallway. Get inside and defeat the Praetorian Golem to unlock a Precious Chest, worth 10 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Bookshelf #6

Get the Hydroculus inside the Bookshelf (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, head east and go upstairs to find another Bookshelf on your left. This is the same spot where you found the first Lost Grimoire. You will find a Hydroculus and an Exquisite Chest inside the Bookshelf.

Bookshelf #7

The bookshelf is on the upper level (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting the Hydroculus, take the stairs up and turn right when you get to the top to find another stairway leading to the next floor. Follow the path and get to the top floor to find the Bookshelf. There's a Praetorian Golem and a Remarkable Chest on the other side.

Bookshelf #8

The last Bookshelf (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you've grabbed the Remarkable Chest, jump down from the balcony and look to your left to find the last Bookshelf. Get inside to collect an Exquisite Chest, worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Loved by Books achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Additionally, you will get a hidden Genshin Impact achievement for placing back all eight Lost Grimoires on the Bookshelf called Loved by Books, worth five Primogems.

