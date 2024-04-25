Genshin Impact Ruined Hilt locations and farming route

Ruined Hilt is a new character and weapon enhancement material added in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. You must defeat Praetorian Golems, elite enemies found in Faded Castle and in Sea of Bygone Era, to collect this item. You can acquire Ruined, Splintered, and Still-Smoldering Hilts by defeating these foes.

Those who have Arlecchino's signature weapon, Crimson Moon's Semblance, will want to farm these materials to max out their polearm's enhancement. This article will cover all spawn locations of Praetorian Golems so Genshin Impact players can farm Ruined Hilts.

Locations of all Ruined Hilts in Genshin Impact

It is important to note that the locations listed below can only be accessed after completing Canticles of Harmony: Second Movement - Prisoner in Shackles. This is a world quest added in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. It takes place in Petrichor, Fading Castle, and Sea of Bygone Era.

Let us start this list of Ruined Hilt locations with Fading Castle, where you can fight two Praetorian Golems.

Location #1

One located in the exhibition hall (Image via HoYoverse)

This game offers two different teleport waypoints to reach the first Praetorian Golem inside Fading Castle. It is recommended to use the one located in the exhibition hall. Those who have yet to open it can use the waypoint on the lower level and make their way to the location shown in the image above.

Location #2

Located in Castle: Middle level (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Praetorian Golem will be on the middle level of Fading Castle. Teleport to the middle-level waypoint and head southeast to find it guarding a treasure chest. Defeat it to collect Ruined Hilts.

The rest of Ruined Hilts can be farmed from Praetorian Golems spawning in the Sea of Bygone Era. Given below are their locations and a farming route to follow in Genshin Impact.

Location #3

Inside south-east underwater caverns (Image via HoYoverse)

You can stumble upon four Praetorian Golems in the southeast underwater caverns of the Sea of Bygone Era. Teleport to the south teleport waypoint in Initium Iani and head toward the cave entrances near the sea bed. Just follow the path in front until you meet the elite enemies and defeat them to get your Ruined Hilts in Genshin Impact.

Location #4

Inside the northern cavern Portus Anticus (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint inside Portus Anticus, an underwater cavern in the Sea of Bygone Era. Those who have yet to unlock it need to head north and look for the cavern's entrance near the sea bed.

Once inside the cave, check out the marked locations in the image to find four Praetorian Golems and defeat them to obtain Ruined Hilts.

Location #5

Inside the south cavern of Alta Semita (Image via HoYoverse)

Do note that you cannot access this location unless you complete Canticles of Harmony: Second Movement - Prisoner In Shackles. Teleport to the waypoint inside the Collegium Phonascorum. If you haven't unlocked this waypoint yet, you can find the entrance to this underwater cavern just southeast of Alta Semita.

Find and defeat the remaining Praetorian Golems to collect Ruined Hilts in Genshin Impact.

