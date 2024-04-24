Genshin Impact 4.6 World Quests list

The new Genshin Impact 4.6 update has released a series of World Quests that Travelers can complete in the new Fontaine regions. These missions are not directly related to the main storyline of the game but they still provide a lot of info on the in-game locations and characters. Apart from this, they unlock a few hidden areas on the map, and completing them rewards a ton of Primogem rewards as well.

This article will list all the new World Quests in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update.

All World Quests in Genshin Impact 4.6

1) The Shadow Over Petrichor

The Shadow Over Petrichor (Image via HoYoverse)

You encounter a series of strange occurrences after arriving in Petrichor for the first time. You decide to get to the bottom of it all...

The Shadow Over Petrichor is a new World Quest that serves as a prelude to the Canticles of Harmony series. You will be rewarded with 30 Primogems for completing it.

How to start: Head to Petrichor using the teleport waypoint and approach the two NPCs near the Statue of The Seven to start The Shadow Over Petrichor quest.

2) Underwater Nocturne

Underwater Nocturne (Image via HoYoverse)

In order to rescue the people of Petrichor, you follow the strange cat named "Osse" into the mysterious Faded Castle...

Underwater Nocturne is a sequel to The Shadow Over Petrichor World Quest in Genshin Impact. Complete it to obtain 30 Primogems.

How to start: The Underwater Nocturne quest is automatically triggered after completing The Shadow Over Petrichor.

3) The Last Day of Remuria

The Last Day of Remuria (Image via HoYoverse)

After learning the true identity of "Monsieur Os," you decide to go to the Sea of Bygone Eras to track down Boethius...

The Last Day of Remuria is also a World Quest in the Canticles of Harmony series. Completing this quest will reward you with 30 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

How to start: You can automatically trigger The Last Day of Remuria quest after finished Underwater Nocturne.

4) Gradus ad Capitolium

Gradus ad Capitolium (Image via HoYoverse)

After passing through the perilous oceanic trench, you finally arrive at the ancient sunken capital of Remuria. Next, you must head to "Domus Aurea" for a showdown with Boethius...

Gradus ad Capitoloum is the fourth part in the Canticles of Harmony series. You can obtain 40 Primogems after completing this quest.

How to start: Gradus ad Capitolium is the fourth part in the Canticles of Harmony series and is automatically triggered after finishing The Last Day of Remuria quest.

5) Fortune Plango Vulnera

Fortune Plango Vulnera (Image via HoYoverse)

For Monsieur Os, and for everyone in town, take on Boethius in a final battle!

Fortune Plango Vulnera is the final quest in the Canticles of Harmony World Quest series. Completing it rewards 40 Primogems.

How to start: Fortune Plango Vulnera is the final part of the main Canticles of Harmony series in Genshin Impact. You can automatically trigger this quest after completing Gradus ad Capitolium.

6) For Yesterday and Tomorrow

For Yesterday and Tomorrow (Image via HoYoverse)

Now that everything is over, it is time to go back to Petrichor to check up on the situation...

For Yesterday and Tomorrow is the sequel and a conclusion to the Prisoner in Shackles series in Genshin Impact. You can obtain 20 Primogems by completing it.

How to start: For Yesterday and Tomorrow is a hidden sequel to the main Canticles Harmony series. You can start this quest by meeting Este in Petrichor after completing Fortune Plango Vulnera.

7) Latecoming Homecoming

Giustino has made up his mind to return to his hometown, Petrichor...

Latecoming Homecoming is another short World Quest about Giustino who wants to return to Petrichor.

How to start: You can unlock the Latecoming Homecoming quest after finishing the Canticles of Harmony series and wait for a daily reset. To start the quest, interact with a lady NPC near the waverider waypoint in Petrichor.

