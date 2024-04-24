Genshin Impact Gradus ad Capitolium quest guide

Gradus ad Capitolium is the fourth quest in the Canticles of Harmony World Quest series in Genshin Impact. You can automatically start it after completing The Last Day of Remuria. Gradus ad Capitolium also has two mini-quests where you must solve two flying bird phantasm puzzles to reconnect the waterways leading to Domus Aurea. You can also unlock a hidden achievement while playing the quest and be rewarded with another 40 Primogems for completing the quest.

Here's a simple guide on how to complete the Gradus ad Capitolium World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Gradus ad Capitolium World Quest guide

Head to "Domus Aurea"

The first objective after completing The Last Day of Remuria World Quest is to head to Domus Aurea. Furthermore, you will unlock a new in-game mechanism that lets you summon special currents when you're close to Scylla.

Use this feature to fast-travel and head to Domus Aurea, which will also give you an achievement titled "Vishap Corps Scylla," worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Fend off the golems

Fight the golems (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you reach the quest location using the special currents, a cutscene will begin and you will end up engaging in a short battle against three Praetorian Golems. Note that you can only use the main character in this fight. However, you don't have to worry since you only need to reduce their HP to a certain mark.

Search for scattered "scores"

Follow Scylla to the next quest location and solve the mural puzzle by returning the flying bird phantasms to their rightful places. Start by operating the projection mechanism near the stage and adjusting the camera angle by hitting the left button thrice and the down button twice so that the horn matches the corresponding image on the mural.

Once that is done, approach the bird phantasms that are flying around and make their return to their places. This will spawn an Exquisite Chest, worth five Primogem rewards in Genshin Impact. Lastly, follow the phantasms to complete the first mini-quest in Gradus ad Capitolium.

Follow the golden bee

Follow the golden bee to the next puzzle location (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the next location using quest navigation to find a golden bee. Follow it to get to the other flying bird phantasm puzzle.

Return the flying bird phantasms to their right places

Operate the projection mechanism and hit the right button thrice and the up button once to match the horn with the image on the mural.

Burst the Anemo Slimes floating and approach all the bird phantasms to make them return to their rightful places.

Follow the bird phantasms

Follow the bird phantasms (Image via HoYoverse)

After solving the puzzle, follow the bird phantasms outside. This will trigger the final cutscene of dialogues and conclude the Gradus ad Capitolium quest in Genshin Impact. You will receive 40 Primogem rewards for completion.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genhsin Impact guides and updates.