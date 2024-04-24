Genshin Impact The Last Day of Remuria World Quest guide

The Last Day of Remuria is the "Second Movement" in the Canticles of Harmony World Quest series in Genshin Impact, and it can be automatically triggered after completing Underwater Nocturne. During the quest, you will get a task to break the chains that bind Scylla and free her from the seal. It is also an essential quest since it unlocks the complete map of the Sea of Bygone Eras.

Completing it will also reward you with 30 Primogems and other in-game items. Here's a simple guide on how to break the chains that bind Scylla and complete The Lasy Day of Remuria World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: The Last Day of Remuria quest guide

Head to the Sea of Bygone Eras

Unlock the Sea of Bygone Eras map (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the Underwater Nocturne quest in Genshin Impact, enter the portal behind Monsieur Os and head to the Sea of Bygone Eras. This will also unlock the new map and give you a new achievement called Sumphonia Sine Fine, worth five Primogems.

Break the chains that bind Scylla

First chain

The first chain is located in Hortus Euegestis (Image via HoYoverse)

Break all three chains that bind Scylla to complete this objective; start with the one in Hortus Euergestis. Follow the light connecting to the whale in Initium Inai to get to the shackle's location. You will find a few octopus swimming around Resonant Anemones that look like flowers.

Use the power of the music box to stop the octopus in suitable locations such that all the flowers are inside its aura to make them glow. Do this with all the flowers around the shackle. Once that is done, you will enter the dreamscape for a brief moment, triggering a cutscene of dialogues.

Lastly, swim toward the top of the shackle and hold the power of the music box to break the chain. This will also spawn a Precious Chest, worth 10 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Second chain

Location of the second shackle (Image via HoYoverse)

For the second chain, head toward the small cave southwest of Initium Iani. You will find three Praetorian Golems on standby. Defeat all of them and use the power of the music box near the shackle to break the second chain. Furthermore, you will be rewarded with a Precious Chest, worth 10 Primogems.

Third chain

Location of the third chain (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport back to Initium Iani and head northwest for Portus Anticus to find the last shackle. You will encounter two more Praetorian Golems, but you can avoid fighting them as long as your favor level is average or high. Once you're done interacting with them, head over to the shackle and hold the music box's power to break the final chain that binds Scylla.

This will also unlock a hidden achievement titled Contra Mundum, worth five Primogems, and spawn a Precious Chest, worth 10 Primogems in Genshin Impact. Don't forget to unlock the teleport waypoints while you're still in Portus Anticus.

Head to where Scylla is

Teleport back to Initium Iani and talk to Scylla and Osse. After the brief exchange, help the former shatter the seal by pressing the button displayed on the screen. Once the seal is broken, the quest will progress automatically and you will go on a short ride with Scylla.

You will encounter a few obstacles along the way, so keep hitting the button to destroy them. Once you're out of the tunnel, you will unlock the remaining map of the Sea of Bygone Eras and reach the Domus Aurea. Furthermore, you will unlock another achievement in the Wonders of the World series named Omnes Viae Remam Ducunt, worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

After another brief exchange between you and the NPCs, The Last Day of Remuria quest will finally conclude and you will be rewarded with 30 Primogems.

