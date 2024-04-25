How to get Slow Homecoming achievement in Genshin Impact: Latecoming Homecoming quest guide

Slow Homecoming is a hidden achievement in Genshin Impact's Wonders of the World series and can only be obtained after completing the Latecoming Homecoming World Quest. Luckily, the quest is pretty short and simple. However, there are a few pre-requirements to unlock it. Completing this quest will reward you with 20 Primogems, 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP, and the hidden Slow Homecoming achievement.

This article will explain how to trigger the Slow Homecoming World Quest in Genshin Impact and guide you through the entire quest.

Genshin Impact Latecoming Homecoming quest and Slow Homecoming achievement guide

Find Giulietta near the Waverider Waypoint in Petrichor

Talk to Giulietta to start the quest. (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock the Latecoming Homecoming quest, you must first complete the entire Canticles of Harmony series in Genshin Impact and wait for a daily reset. After the reset, teleport to the Statue of The Seven in Petrichor before heading towards the Waverider Waypoint and talking to the lady NPC with ??? over her head.

This will trigger a cutscene of dialogues in which the NPC will reveal her name and ask you to take her to Bayda Harbor in Sumeru. Once you've reached the location, you will meet another NPC called Giustino who will request you to take him back to Petrichor.

Find out where Giustino went

Talk to Giovanni in Petrichor. (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation and head to the town before talking to an NPC named Giovanni who turns out to be Giustino's little brother. The former offers help to find where his brother went since he is more knowledgeable about the surroundings and likely has an idea of where Giustino could be.

Follow Giovanni

Defeat the Fatui Agent. (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation and help Giustino by defeating the Pyro Fatui Agent. This will trigger a cutscene and the Agent leaves shortly after.

Head to the designated location

Have a meal with the brothers and explain everything. (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, head back to Petrichor and have a meal with the brothers while discussing the entire event. This will conclude the Latecoming Homecoming quest in Genshin Impact. You will also receive 20 Primogem rewards for completing the quest.

Slow Homecoming achievement

Slow Homecoming achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing the Latecoming Homecoming quest will unlock the hidden Slow Homecoming achievement, worth five Primogems. Additionally, you can head to the Court of Fontaine and collect 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP by talking to the Steambird NPC.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.