Genshin Impact 4.6 events and rewards

The Special Program on April 12, 2024, finally revealed all the events in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.6 update. The first is the flagship event, which will take place in Inazuma, the land of eternity, featuring characters like Itto, Yae Miko, and Yoimiya. Players can also look forward to Windtrace, which is one of the most popular events among the players. In addition, there will be two battle events.

Travelers can participate in all these events to obtain several in-game rewards, such as Primogems and Mora. This article will cover all the events players can expect in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.6 update.

Windtrace and other events in Genshin Impact 4.6

Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness

A new flagship event in Inazuma featuring Itto (Image via HoYoverse)

The first and flagship event in Genshin Impact 4.6 is the Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness. It will feature many familiar characters, such as Yoimiya, Yae Miko, Heizou, Kuki Shinobu, and Arataki Itto.

The event has three game modes:

Xtreme Carnival Ensemble.

Trillion Trinket Trawl.

A Meeting of Melodies.

Xtreme Carnival Ensemble is a small rhythm game where Travelers can play the theme songs of different characters. The second game mode is called the Trillion Trinket Trawl, where players will help the event's host find some materials. Lastly, A Meeting of Melodies is a game mode to restore missing music notes with the help of some NPCs across Teyvat.

Here's a list of rewards that can be obtained by participating in the Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness:

Free copy of Gorou

Primogems

Crown of Insight

Mora

Hero's Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Talent Level-up Materials

Character Ascension Materials

Nightwind Horn (musical instrument)

Travelers can obtain a ton of freebies by playing the new Itto event, such as Primogem rewards, Mora, and Crown of Insight. Additionally, players can get a free copy of a 4-star unit, Gorou.

Not only that, but Travelers will also be able to obtain a new musical instruction called the Nightwind Horn by participating in the event.

Windtrace: Seekers and Strategy

The Windtrace event is back (Image via HoYoverse)

Windtrace is a game of hide and seek between players in Genshin Impact's co-op mode. It is one of the most popular events in the game.

Below are the rewards that Travelers can obtain from the Windtrace rerun in version 4.6:

Primogems

Mora

Hero's Wit

Character Talent Level-up materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Weapon Ascension Materials

Windtrance: Seekers and Strategy will introduce a few new mechanisms. Each rebel will receive two lives in a game and the rebel team will get a chance to free their comrade once. Additionally, each round will have six signaling devices that prevent nearby rebels from using a disguise. The rebel team must fix four such machines to win the game.

Vibro-Crystal Applications

Vibro-Crystals event rerun (Image via HoYoverse)

Vibro-Crystal Applications event will also return in Genshin Impact 4.6. Similar to the previous editions, it is a battle event allowing Travelers to defeat enemies using harmonic buffs.

Here are the rewards for participating in Vibro-Crystal Applications:

Primogems

Weapon Ascension Materials

Mora

Hero's Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Genshin Impact players can form two teams during the event for each stage. Additionally, they can choose harmonic buffs that will provide different buffs to the party during the battle based on the party members.

Specially-Shaped Saurian Search

A new battle event (Image via HoYoverse)

Specially-Shaped Saurian Search is a new battle-oriented event in Genshin Impact 4.6. During the event, you will challenge different enemies while adjusting the difficult level and negotiation strategies to obtain or remove the potential battle buffs.

Travelers can obtain the following rewards for completing this event:

Primogems

Hero's Wit

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Sanctifying Unction

Overflowing Mastery

Double talent level-up material reward bonus (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, there will be an Overflowing Mastery event. During the event, Travelers can obtain double Character Talent Level-up Materials. Unfortunately, there are no Primogem rewards in Overflowing Mastery.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.